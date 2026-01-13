Anzeige
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
ACCESS Newswire
24PetMeds Chooses PaymentCloud as its Payments Partner for its White-label Pet Rx Program

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Prominent merchant services provider PaymentCloud has announced a strategic collaboration with 24PetMeds, signing on as the online vet pharmacy platform's official payment processing partner.

Through its "start your own online pharmacy," 24PetMeds enables anyone to launch their own eCommerce Rx store. Each 24PetMeds business will have the opportunity to dropship veterinary products from 24PetMeds' parent company, Lambert Vet Supply, and Pet's Choice Pharmacy.

Armored with PaymentCloud's experience in eCommerce and pharmaceutical verticals, 24PetMeds clients will have access to tailored payment processing services and state-of-the-art solutions. Merchant account approval is now an effortless, embedded system within the 24PetMeds client onboarding process.

"We're honored to join 24PetMeds as their payment processing partner," said Jesse Spears, VP of Strategic Partnerships at PaymentCloud. "With our shared goal of making payments streamlined and accessible for Rx pharmacies across the country, I'm excited to see what we accomplish together in the coming year."

Lambert Vet Supply VP of Sales Ben Mulhern adds, "PaymentCloud has been an incredible collaborator as we strive to advance our eCommerce pharmacy, especially for those in the veterinary space. Running a business is never simple, but having a merchant services provider who understands our industry's needs will push us to the next level."

About PaymentCloud

Based in Encino, California, PaymentCloud has established itself as an innovator in payment processing by helping merchants across a multitude of industries accept credit cards and other modern payment types. PaymentCloud offers a transparent application process, hundreds of integration options, and a dedicated US-based account manager for every merchant.

Ranked No. 121 on Inc. Magazine's fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regional's Pacific List and No.159 on the Financial Times' list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2023, PaymentCloud has proven to be a leading merchant services provider with reliable and state-of-the-art solutions.

About 24PetMeds

Established in 2010, Pet's Choice Pharmacy has built the 24PetMeds platform to enable its partners to effortlessly sell Rx and over 6,000 OTC products with DTC fulfillment into all 50 states.

For more information, please go to 24petmeds.vet or email Sales@petschoicepharmacy.com.

Contact Information

marketing@paymentcloudinc.com

SOURCE: PaymentCloud



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/24petmeds-chooses-paymentcloud-as-its-payments-partner-for-its-white-1126375

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
