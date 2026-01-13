BioEnergy Development Inc. Launches "BioGrid": Restoring Energy Independence to 5.5 Million Rural Residents

New distributed infrastructure platform targets 800+ forest-dependent communities, unlocking 12.3 TWh of energy from local waste. Units are in production and shipping now.

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / BioEnergy Development Inc. (OTCID:CNER) ("the Company"), a developer of distributed waste-to-energy infrastructure, today announced the commercial launch of BioGrid. This turnkey energy platform enables rural communities to bypass grid bottlenecks and generate their own baseload power using wood waste already in their backyards.

"Rural North America is currently last in line for power, yet first in line for inflation," said Gary Bartholomew, Chairman and CEO of BioEnergy Development Inc. "We are not selling a concept; we are shipping a solution. By converting local liabilities-wood waste-into energy assets, we enable these 5.5 million residents to drive their own destiny. The BioGrid stops the leakage of capital out of rural towns and builds resilience from the ground up."

The Market Opportunity: By The Numbers

We have identified a specific, underserved market of forest-dependent communities that are "resource-rich but infrastructure-poor."

824 Target Communities identified across North America.

5.5 Million Residents living in these energy-insecure zones.

12.3 Terawatt-hours (TWh) of potential energy currently treated as waste.

Status: SHIPPING NOW. Supply chain is active with short lead times.

The Problem: The "Urban Drain"

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and industrial reshoring consume grid capacity in major metros, rural communities face rising costs and reduced reliability. They are the last to receive infrastructure upgrades, despite supplying the resources that power the economy.

The Solution: BioGrid

Rather than waiting years for centralized utility upgrades, BioGrid offers an immediate intervention. Powered by the proven BioEnergy Solutions eXRGY thermal conversion technology each deployment creates a localized circular economy:

Baseload Power: Reliable electricity consumed where it is produced.

Food Security: Waste heat powers year-round commercial greenhouses.

Carbon Revenue: Production of high-value Biochar for soil regeneration.

About bioEnergy Development Inc.

bioEnergy Development Inc. (OTCID:CNER) develops, owns, and operates BioGrid infrastructure that converts secured biomass waste streams using the proven BioEnergy Solutions Inc. eXRGY thermal conversion and pyrolysis system into firm, behind-the-meter renewable power and high-value biocarbon products. The Company partners with industrial resource owners to transform underutilized waste into scalable energy assets across rural and industrial regions of North America and around the Globe.

