Biometric Identification and Cybersecurity Software Solutions Provider BIO-key Presents at DealFlow Discovery Investor Conference at 11:30am ET, Jan. 28 in Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY & HOLMDEL, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), a leading provider of biometric enabled Identity and Access Management SaaS solutions for phoneless, tokenless, passwordless, and phish-resistant authentication, will participate at the DealFlow Discovery Conference Wednesday and Thursday, January 28th and 29th at the Borgata hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth investors are invited to attend at no cost.

BIO-key CEO Mike DePasquale will present on Wednesday at 11:30 am ET in Room 1 and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the event. BIO-key's presentation details will be posted on DealFlow's website in January.

Registration:

Click here: https://dealflowdiscoveryconference.com/registration/ to register for the Discovery Conference.

About The DealFlow Discovery (www.dealflowdiscoveryconference.com)

The DealFlow Discovery Conference is where high-growth companies come to be discovered. Formerly known as The Microcap Conference, the event has been expanded to include both publicly traded microcaps and qualified private companies across a variety of high-growth sectors.

Organized by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together hundreds of companies, investors, and dealmakers for two days of company presentations, expert discussions on raising capital, unlimited 1-on-1 meetings, interactive sessions and networking opportunities. The Discovery Conference delivers a high visibility platform for companies to showcase their value propositions to a broad base of prospective investors.

Keynote presentations and panel discussions led by renowned industry figures will provide insights on business, investing, entrepreneurial success, and other trends in US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates, tailored to the public microcap and private market communities.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key:

LinkedIn - Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

X - Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

X - Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Investor Contacts:
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/biometric-identification-and-cybersecurity-software-solutions-pro-1126470

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
