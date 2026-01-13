Anzeige
13.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
U.S. Hunger Hosting 3rd Annual MLK Day of Service Million Meal Pack

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / U.S. Hunger, in collaboration with Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings's MLK Initiative and the Orlando Mayor's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, is proud to announce the 3rd Annual MLK Day of Service Million Meal Pack. This inspiring event unites volunteers, sponsors, and the Central Florida community to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy through service, unity, and compassion.

Event Details

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Press Conference: 10:30 a.m
Location: Orange County Convention Center | North Concourse Hall B
Website: mlk.ushunger.org

"The MLK Day of Service Million Meal Pack is more than an event - it's one of the most meaningful ways our community lives out Dr. King's call to serve. Thousands of volunteers coming together to pack meals sends a clear message: compassion is stronger when we act together. We're incredibly thankful for the partners and volunteers who continue to lead with heart and help strengthen our community," said U.S. Hunger CEO Rick Whitted.

2026 Sponsors

This year's event is made possible by the following sponsors:

FREEDOM

The Kroger Co Foundation

EQUALITY

Sara Lee Bread

DIGNITY

Clear Channel

Orange County Convention Center

JUSTICE

The Arc

MedHealth Clinic

Wells Fargo

UNITY

NAVC/VMX

King's Chapel of Central Florida

JPMorganChase

Sodexo Live!

OrlandoHealth

PEACE

Florida Blue Foundation

AdventHealth

VyStar Credit Union

Endow Law

K. Mills Construction

Fairwinds Credit Union

Central Florida Housing & Lodging Association

Historic Whitted Community

Orlando Mayor's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission

Scholarships Awarded

Thanks to the support of our sponsors, $18,000 in scholarship funds will once again be awarded to Orange County students pursuing careers in service and technology, helping empower the next generation of community leaders.

Get Involved

The success of the MLK Day of Service Million Meal Pack relies on the power of community engagement. We invite volunteers from all walks of life to join us in this meaningful effort.

You've never experienced community service like this: roll up your sleeves, bring your dancing shoes, and register for a shift today!

To sign up, visit: volunteermlk.org

About U.S. Hunger: U.S. Hunger is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has activated more than 1,000,000 volunteers to distribute over 200,000 million meals across the globe. U.S. Hunger addresses hunger by engaging volunteers, educating on the root causes of food insecurity, and creating access to nutritious meals for families and individuals in need.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Aranguibel
Sarah@ushunger.org
(407) 794-9326

SOURCE: U.S. Hunger



