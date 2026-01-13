Levin & Nalbandyan Trial Lawyers Announces Rebrand to LNN

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Levin & Nalbandyan Trial Lawyers, a rapidly expanding legal team known for its results-driven plaintiff trial work and unwavering commitment to client advocacy, today announced its official rebrand to LNN. The new identity reflects the firm's evolution and brings clarity and cohesion to a practice that has grown substantially across personal injury, employment law, and workers' compensation.

The rebrand marks a defining moment for the firm, which has continued to strengthen its team and infrastructure to support clients in personal injury matters, employment cases involving wrongful termination and sexual harassment, and workers' compensation claims. Today, more than 100 attorneys, paralegals, case managers, and support staff deliver coordinated, high-touch representation to individuals and families throughout California.

"This rebrand marks the beginning of our next phase of growth. We've built the infrastructure, systems, and talent to scale far beyond where we started," said Harry Nalbandyan, Founding Partner. "LNN strengthens our identity and showcases the values that define us. We are a trial firm dedicated to providing justice for all, driven by results, and grounded in genuine care for the people who trust us. This evolution positions us for even greater impact in the years ahead."

The updated brand introduces a modern, unified identity that reflects the sophistication of the firm's legal work. The streamlined naming convention improves recognition across digital and physical touchpoints and supports a consistent presence as the firm continues to grow. As part of the transition, LNN is rolling out enhanced client-facing resources and updated materials designed to increase accessibility and improve the overall client experience. Social media channels, marketing assets, and educational content will begin transitioning to the new brand in the coming weeks.

"This evolution is a natural next step," said Rusty Levin and Jacob Nalbandyan, Founding Partners. "As our practice has expanded, it became important to simplify and strengthen how we present ourselves in the market. LNN reflects the clarity, confidence, and strategic focus we bring to every case."

The rebrand underscores the firm's multidimensional strengths: trial readiness, a client-centered culture, and an operational foundation built for long-term scalability. An established practice in personal injury, employment law, and workers' compensation, LNN is well-positioned to meet growing demand and continue its trajectory across Southern California.

While the firm's name and visual identity have evolved, its mission remains unchanged: to bring clarity, strength, and unwavering advocacy to the people who need it most. Most importantly, all the same team members who have created the backbone of our firm remain here to serve clients with genuine care, compassion, and legal excellence.

ABOUT LNN:

LNN is a trusted California law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury, employment law, and workers' compensation matters. The firm advocates for people who have experienced harm, injustice or unlawful treatment - whether due to negligence, discrimination, retaliation or unsafe working conditions. Known for its strategic, client-centered approach, LNN prioritizes clear communication, accessibility, and meaningful results across a wide range of personal injury, employment law, and workers' compensation matters. Backed by a team of more than 100 attorneys, paralegals, case managers, and support staff, LNN provides comprehensive support to individuals facing complex personal injury claims, employment disputes such as wrongful termination and sexual harassment, and workers' compensation matters. For more information, visit LNNLaw.com or contact Serje Havandjian at 213.685.2223.

