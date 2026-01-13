Prospect Ridge Resources Corp: Prospect Ridge Completes Transformative 2025 And Enters 2026 Funded, Drill-Ready and Posed for Discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR)(OTCQB:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) is pleased to provide an overview of its pivotal 2025 corporate and exploration accomplishments, outlining a clear and well-funded pathway toward high-impact discovery drilling in 2026.

During 2025, Prospect Ridge executed a transformational year of corporate building and technical advancement in pursuit of its objective: the discovery of a significant copper-gold porphyry system in British Columbia. The Company strengthened its leadership team, assembled a highly experienced technical advisory committee, secured a best-in-class exploration partner, and built a focused portfolio of three drill-ready copper-gold porphyry projects in proven mineral belts (Figure 1).

Prospect Ridge conducted multiple exploration programs across its project portfolio, generating a substantial volume of geological and geophysical data while advancing each asset toward the drill stage. To support this momentum, the Company successfully raised $2.43 million in critical-metals flow-through financing, positioning it to execute multiple drill programs in 2026.

Len Brownlie, Ph.D., President and CEO of Prospect Ridge, commented:

"2025 was an exceptionally active year for Prospect Ridge that encompassed 4 separate exploration programs over 5 projects and a total budget of ~$2 million. Despite our hard work the fruit of our labour have not been visible to investors as much of the exploration data was delayed and is only now being analyzed. Based on preliminary visual reviews we are confident that our geophysical programs have identified high priority drill targets at Excalibur and Castle and that assays from the Camelot drilling will justify a follow-up drill program. In the coming weeks we look forward to sharing our exploration results with shareholders and investors. We firmly believe that our 2025 efforts will be rewarded in 2026 through a significant drill hole at one or more of our three drill-ready projects. With a market capitalization of < CDN$7M, three high-potential drill targets and funding secured for two drill programs, Prospect Ridge is well positioned to unlock significant discovery-driven value for shareholders in 2026."

2025 Highlights

Entered into an exclusive two-year exploration agreement with Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., providing access to a team of more than 30 experienced geologists and enabling simultaneous advancement of multiple projects;

Strengthened leadership with the addition of industry veterans Len Brownlie, Ph.D., as President and CEO, and Pat Donnelly, MBA, to the Board of Directors;

Established a Technical Advisory Committee composed of senior industry professionals with extensive experience in British Columbia porphyry systems including co-founders of Equity Exploration Consultants Inc. Henry Awmack and David Caulfield and Mark Baknes, former Prospect Ridge Director and current Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine Exploration Inc. Michael Michaud and retired Chief Executive Officer of Procon Mining & Tunneling Ltd., John McVey;

Acquired an option to earn a 100%* interest in the 29.14 km² Castle Project, a potential Cadia-Far East-style alkalic porphyry analogue in the Toodoggone mining camp 1 ;

Acquired an option to earn a 100%* interest in the 27.7 km² Excalibur Project, a road-accessible potentially Babine-style copper-gold porphyry target in a prolific belt north of Smithers, BC 2 ;

Acquired, from Orogen Royalties Inc., a 100%* interest in the 26.46 km² Camelot Project , a project located in the Cariboo region near the Mt. Polley mine 3 ;

Advanced Excalibur through soil sampling and a 26 line-kilometre IP survey to define drill targets for 2026 4 ;

Completed IP, prospecting, mapping, and a 500 line-kilometre airborne magnetic survey at Castle, with results currently being analyzed to refine drill targeting 4 ;

Completed a 2,034-metre, 10-hole diamond drill program at Camelot targeting blind geophysical anomalies beneath glacial till, intersecting visual and portable XRF evidence of copper-bearing alkalic porphyry mineralization (assays pending) 5,6 ;

Completed reconnaissance mapping and sampling at the Holy Grail and Knauss Creek projects, identifying elevated copper values associated with major regional structures that will require a follow-up ground-based Induced Polarization (IP) survey 4 ;

Submitted initial drill permit application for Excalibur with applications for Castle and Camelot in process;

Raised $2.43 million in flow-through financing to fund planned 2026 drill programs;

Filed assessment work ensuring all core projects remain in good standing for a minimum of five years.

*Subject to underlying NSR royalties of 0.6 to 1.5%

Funded and Positioned for Extensive 2026 Drilling

Subject to receipt of drill permits and favourable weather conditions, Prospect Ridge expects to finalize drill targets and commence a maiden drill program at the Excalibur Project beginning in June 2026. Following completion of Excalibur drilling, the Company may undertake additional fieldwork and geophysical surveys at the Holy Grail and Knauss Creek projects.

Drilling at the Castle Project is anticipated during the optimal late-July to late-August weather window, followed by a late-season follow-up drill program at Camelot in September. Further details on the 2026 exploration strategy will be provided over the next 60 days.

Figure 1: Prospect Ridge projects in relation to BC's Golden Horseshoe, which comprises the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone mining camps.

Investor Outreach

Management of Prospect Ridge has recently recorded a new corporate video that is now available on the Company's website that provides further details on the Company's transformative initiatives in 2025 and plans for 2026.

Prospect Ridge will have booth #114 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 25 and 26, 2026 and booth #2412B at the Prospector and Developers Association of Canada conference on March 3 - 4, 2026 in Toronto, ON.

Prospect Ridge acknowledges the traditional territories on which its projects are situated:

Castle: Tahltan and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations.

Excalibur: Lake Babine First Nation.

Camelot: Williams Lake First Nation, Xatsull First Nation, Neskonlith Indian Band, North Shuswap Tribal Council and Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band.

Holy Grail and Knauss Creek: Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs and Kitselas First Nation.

The Company is committed to building constructive, respectful and mutually beneficial relationships with First Nations based on trust, transparency and collaboration.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical information that forms the basis for the written disclosure in this press release, has been approved by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D., P.Geo., Director of Geoscience for Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., who is an independent consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia-based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold. Led by a seasoned management and technical team with over 100 years of combined mineral exploration experience, Prospect Ridge is advancing its north-central B.C. located Golden Horseshoe and Cariboo projects - high-potential copper-gold systems positioned within one of Canada's most under-explored yet geologically endowed mineral belts.

