Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc.(TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce results from a regional prospecting program on the Rocky Brook Project ("Rocky Brook" or the "Project"), located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of northern New Brunswick (Figure 1). Prospecting programs were undertaken from June to November 2025 and comprised the collection of 434 rock, grab, outcrop and float samples*, and focussed on high-priority exploration targets generated from a comprehensive review of airborne geophysical data, as well as targets generated by Windfall Geotek Corp.'s AI System as reported in a news release dated October 27, 2025 (Figure 2). The results here supplement those previously reported in a news release dated December 1, 2025 that covered gold prospecting on the Fournier Lake Gold Property.

Prospecting Program Highlights

Copper assays up to 8.17% Cu and up to 1.57% Zn from the C-5 footwall zone to the past-producing Restigouche massive sulphide deposit and along the larger 4.2-kilometre-long Restigouche Trend (Figures 3 and 5) ;

and up to from the C-5 footwall zone to the past-producing Restigouche massive sulphide deposit and along the larger Restigouche Trend ; Rock float samples collected 6.5 kilometres south of the Restigouche Deposit returned up to 3.70% Zn from an area of historic grabs returning 3.64% Zn and 15.10% Pb representing a new target for VMS style mineralization (Figure 3) ;

from an area of historic grabs returning 3.64% Zn and 15.10% Pb representing a new target for VMS style mineralization ; Copper assays up to 0.46% Cu from the 15-kilometre-long Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend; and

from the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend; and Copper assays up to 1.69% Cu from sedimentary rocks at the Fournier Lake Gold Property; representing a new target of potential sediment-hosted-copper (Figures 4 and 5).

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank the Province of New Brunswick for partial financial assistance granted for work on the Rocky Brook Project under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program ("NBJMAP").

"This initial systematic regional prospecting program at Rocky Brook, has led to the discovery of high-grade copper mineralization up to 8.17% Cu at the C-5 footwall zone of the past-producing Restigouche Mine. Additional samples with elevated copper and zinc along the broader 4.2-kilometre-long Restigouche Trend provide evidence that this target has the potential to host additional, massive sulphide mineralization. We continue to see strong copper mineralization along the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend with copper mineralization assaying up to 0.46% from rock samples 2.5 kilometres to the east of the recently trenched Fossil Hill Prospect. Additionally, newly discovered copper mineralization within sedimentary rocks of the Simpsons Field Formation at the Fournier Lake Gold Property, show potential for the area to host sedimentary copper deposits.

"The impact of these early results adds a compelling narrative for the potential to identify and delineate additional copper-rich massive sulphide deposits well within economic trucking distance to the Caribou Mill Complex, that is to be acquired by Canadian Copper Corp. for the processing of ore from their nearby Murray Brook Deposit. In 2026, we will look to further advance these and multiple additional high priority targets throughout the Rocky Brook Project, including targets on our Restigouche Property located between 5 and 10 kilometres to the southwest of Canadian Copper's Murray Brook Deposit."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

2025 Prospecting Program

A total of 434 rock grab samples were collected from the June and October-November prospecting programs of which 431 have returned assays with three sample assay results pending.

Restigouche Property

A total of 235 grab samples were taken from the Restigouche Property with assay results ranging from 1 up to 81,700 ppm (8.17%) copper, with 25 of 235 (10.6%) assaying over 500 ppm (Figure 3).

Prospecting along the 4.2-km-long Restigouche Trend, one of five AI generated targets overlying favourable rocks of the California Lake Group, includes 12 grab samples ranging from 1,075 to 81,700 ppm (0.11 to 8.17%) copper and 1,250 to 15,700 ppm (0.13 to 1.57%) zinc. The two highest copper values of the prospecting program of 8.17% and 1.29% copper came from chalcopyrite-bearing siliceous float within 200 m of the C-5 Zone copper prospect.

Additionally, 6.5 km to the south along the same stratigraphy of the California Lake Group, float samples containing sphalerite ran up to 3.70% and 1.01% zinc. Additionally, a historic float sample of sphalerite-galena-bearing mafic volcanic breccia collected in this area returned 3.64% zinc and 15.10% lead. These zinc occurrences represent a potential new zone of VMS prospectivity in this area of the property.

Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Property

A total of 96 grab samples were collected from the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Property with copper assay results ranging from 1 up to 4,630 ppm (0.46%) copper, with 4 of 96 (4.2%) assaying over 500 ppm (Figure 4). Three of these samples were collected from the eastern end of the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend and had copper values ranging 2,010 to 4,630 ppm from malachite +/- chalcocite bearing basalt and gabbro located up to 2.5 kilometres east of the Fossil Hill prospect. Additionally, an outcrop sample from the Fossil Hill prospect ran 2,390 ppm copper.

Fournier Lake Gold Property

A total of 103 grab samples were collected from the Fournier Lake Gold Property with gold assay values reported December 1, 2025. Copper assay results ranging from <1 (below detection) up to 16,900 ppm (1.69%) copper, with 3 of 103 (2.9%) assaying over 500 ppm (Figures 4 and 5). Two of these samples ran 7,230 ppm and 16,900 ppm (0.72% and 1.69%) copper and were taken from outcrop of green silty sandstone with malachite along fractures in proximity to redbed sandstone of the Simpsons Field Formation, Chaleurs Group.

Rocky Brook Project Highlights

VMS Highlights

The Project covers a 40-kilometre extent of favourable California Lake felsic volcanic and sedimentary rocks that are host to the nearby Restigouche, Murray Brook, and Caribou Deposits;

Identification of the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill Trend - a 15-kilometre trend of coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies and historical prospects;

Previous work at the Fossil Hill Zone has discovered high-grade copper-cobalt mineralization with grab samples* assaying up to 16.65% Cu and 0.64% Co;

Previous work at the Boudreau Brook prospect has discovered copper mineralization assaying up to 3% Cu;

The property covers the Restigouche C-4 and C-5 footwall Cu-rich "feeder" zones where previous historical drilling at the C-4 zone and in hole C-4 that intersected 4.36 m grading 0.2% Cu, 1.6% Pb, and 6.74% Zn (from 17.3 to 21.6 m). The best intersection in the C-5 area was reported in hole C-5 that intersected 2.06% Cu and 0.57% Zn over 4.5 m (from 51.9 to 56.4 m);

Located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp within the premier mining jurisdiction of New Brunswick; and

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the property.

Gold Highlights

The Project also covers a 30-kilometre extent of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault system;

Strategically positioned along strike from Kinross-Puma's Lynx Zone gold discovery and adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and Murray Brook base metal deposits; and

Recent discovery in 2023 of high-grade gold assays from grab samples* assaying up to 5.23 g/t Au over a 350 m strike length at Fournier Lake.

The Rocky Brook Project

The Rocky Brook Project comprises 28,089 hectares in 70 mineral claims making the Company one of the single largest strategic landholders in this historic mining camp (Figure 1). The Rocky Brook Project is located adjacent to and along strike from the Williams Brook Project, owned by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") and Puma, where a zone of high-grade gold mineralization was discovered over broad widths including drill intervals up to 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (refer to Puma's news release dated September 15, 2021). The Project is located adjacent to a 30-kilometre-long section of the Rocky Brook-Millstream fault and associated McIntyre and Ramsay Brook faults; an important structural zone controlling gold mineralization within the region. The Project also covers volcanic and sedimentary rocks that show strong potential to host polymetallic Cu-Co-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization, adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and the Murray Brook Deposit; the largest undeveloped volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in New Brunswick owned by Canadian Copper Inc. (Figure 1).

The Bathurst Camp

The BMC is one of the world's oldest base metal (lead, zinc, copper, gold and silver) mining districts hosting one of Canada's largest VMS deposits, with the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 Mine having operated for 49 years. The BMC is host to over 46 mineral deposits, several of which have been mined, including the Brunswick No. 6, Heath Steele, Wedge, Stratmat, Half Mile Lake, Caribou and Murray Brook. A total of 136,643,367 tonnes of ore grading 3.44% Pb, 8.74% Zn, 0.37% Cu, and 102.2 g/t Ag were mined from the BMC (McCutcheon and Walker, 2020**).

Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, adjacent exploration projects, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/280166_1d604de294d618ee_002full.jpg

Figure 2: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, regional geology and major target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/280166_1d604de294d618ee_003full.jpg

Figure 3: A map showing rock grab sample locations from the Restigouche Property, Rocky Brook Project with highlight copper and zinc assays.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/280166_1d604de294d618ee_004full.jpg

Figure 4: A map showing rock grab sample locations from the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill and Fournier Lake Gold properties, Rocky Brook Project with highlight copper and zinc assays.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/280166_1d604de294d618ee_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Field photographs of select rock samples collected from A) Cu-rich altered felsic volcanics which ran 8.17% Cu from the Restigouche C-5 Zone, and B) malachite mineralized green silty sandstone of the Simpsons Field Formation which ran 1.69% copper from the Fournier Lake Gold Property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/280166_1d604de294d618ee_006full.jpg

Option Agreement and Payment Details

Under the terms of the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill option agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Boudreau Brook-Fossil Hill property by paying the Optionor $5,000 in cash and issuing 650,000 common shares on signing (paid); and paying a total of $50,000 in cash, $110,000 in cash and/or common shares over a four-year period (refer to the press release dated December 17, 2024). On January 12, 2026, the Company issued 129,702 common shares of the Company and paid $5,000 in cash to settle the first anniversary payment totalling $25,000.

Under the terms of the Fournier Lake option agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Fournier Lake property by paying the Optionor $5,000 in cash and issuing 650,000 common shares on signing (paid); and a total of $50,000 in cash, $110,000 in cash and/or common shares, over a four-year period (refer to the press release dated December 17, 2024). On January 12, 2026, the Company issued 129,701 common shares of the Company and paid $5,000 in cash to settle the first anniversary payment totalling $25,000.

The common shares issued under the above-mentioned agreements are subject to a regulatory four month and one day hold period from their date of issuance.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick and will be analysed for gold (method AU-AA23) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ME-ICP41).

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

**McCutcheon, S. R., & Walker, J. A. (2020). Great Mining Camps of Canada 8. The Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Part 2: Mining History and Contributions to Society. Geoscience Canada, 47(3), 143-166

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 24.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp. (formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

