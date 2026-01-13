Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 25,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Private Placement'). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.09 for three (3) years from the date of issuance. A strategic investor of the Company has committed to participating in the Private Placement for up to $250,000.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Private Placement is subject to approval of the CSE, and all securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the commencement of the Company's 2026 exploration program and for general working capital purposes.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

