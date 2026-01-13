First German public health insurer to deliver faster, more personalized, and compliant customer experiences on the EU Sovereign Cloud

NiCE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that AOK Bayern, one of Germany's largest statutory health insurance providers, has successfully deployed NiCE CXone on the EU Sovereign Cloud, modernizing customer service for more than 4.5 million insured members across Bavaria. The deployment underscores the growing role of CX AI platforms in enabling large, regulated organizations to modernize how they engage and support customers.

As the first German public health insurance provider to migrate its contact center operations to the cloud, AOK Bayern is setting a new standard for secure, compliant, and customer-centric digital transformation in the healthcare sector. The NiCE EU Sovereign Cloud, built specifically to meet the rigorous compliance and data residency needs of leading European public sector, healthcare and finance organizations, such as AOK Bayern, ensures that all customer data is protected and remains within the EU.

The deployment replaces AOK Bayern's legacy on-premises infrastructure with NiCE CXone, an AI-powered, analytics-driven platform that unifies voice, chat, email, and co-browsing interactions in a single, cloud-native environment. Built for scale, security, and flexibility, the solution provides a future-ready foundation for continued innovation in digital service delivery.

As part of its integrated CX AI ecosystem, AOK Bayern also leverages NiCE Cognigy's AI Phone Agent. The intelligent assistant greets customers on their service line, routes them directly to the appropriate department, and seamlessly transfers relevant context along with the reason for the call. This milestone further demonstrates AOK Bayern's holistic approach to creating a seamless experience for both customers and support teams alike.

By migrating to NiCE CXone, AOK Bayern's contact center agents across 225 sites gain new tools to collaborate more efficiently, automate routine processes, and deliver faster, more personalized service. Customers benefit from shorter wait times, consistent support experiences, and new levels of accessibility. The solution's embedded analytics and AI capabilities also empower AOK Bayern to better understand customer needs, improve performance, and proactively identify opportunities to enhance service.

"With NiCE, we've taken a major step forward in modernizing our customer service while maintaining the highest standards of data protection and compliance," said Dr. Thomas Pöppe, Chief Information Officer Chief Digital Officer, AOK Bayern. "The platform empowers our employees to work more efficiently and provides our members with faster, more seamless experiences. It also positions us to expand our use of AI and analytics to further improve service quality in the future."

"AOK Bayern's successful deployment of NiCE CXone on the EU Sovereign Cloud marks a milestone for Germany's healthcare sector," said Darren Rushworth, President, NiCE International. "Developed to meet the strictest EU data sovereignty standards, the CX AI platform enables organizations like AOK Bayern to combine secure, compliant operations with intelligent automation. The result is a more seamless experience for customers and more empowered agents, all while maintaining the highest standards of data protection."

The NiCE EU Sovereign Cloud was built specifically for highly regulated industries such as healthcare and public administration. It combines NiCE's market-leading CXone platform with enhanced security and compliance controls to ensure adherence to standards governing personal data protection and residency within the EU.

