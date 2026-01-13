US-based employers can now deliver consistent, personalized benefits guidance to their UK and European employees

Avante, the first AI-native employee benefits intelligence platform, today announced it has achieved GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance, enabling US-based multinational employers to extend Avante's AI-powered benefits support to their employees in the United Kingdom and European Union.

For multinational employers, delivering a consistent benefits experience across regions has long been an unsolved challenge. Benefits packages vary by country, carriers differ, and regulatory frameworks create complexity-leaving employees in different geographies with vastly different levels of support and understanding of their coverage. While the underlying benefits may necessarily differ, the employee experience of navigating them doesn't have to.

"Global employers invest heavily in benefits, but their employees often have completely different experiences depending on where they sit," said Rohan D'Souza, Co-Founder and CEO of Avante. "An employee in London deserves the same quality of personalized, AI-powered guidance as their colleague in San Francisco. Avante becomes the consistent layer-one experience, one level of support, regardless of region. GDPR compliance makes that vision a reality for our customers with global workforces."

Avante's platform combines two purpose-built AI agents: Carly delivers personalized, 24/7 benefits guidance to employees in over 50 languages, while Ava provides HR teams with real-time intelligence and actionable insights. With GDPR compliance, US-based multinationals can now extend these capabilities to their entire global workforce, creating continuity in how employees engage with and understand their benefits-even when the benefits themselves vary by country.

The milestone comes at a time when US employers with international operations are under increasing pressure to control benefits costs while delivering world-class employee experiences across distributed workforces. Avante's AI-native approach has already demonstrated measurable impact, including a 40% reduction in HR benefits workload and a 7x increase in employee engagement compared to industry standards.

Avante is SOC 2 Type II attested and follows HIPAA-compliant practices. GDPR compliance builds on this foundation, ensuring data sovereignty and protection for employees in the EU and UK.

About Avante

Avante is the first AI-native benefits intelligence platform, designed to transform how employers manage benefits costs and employee experiences. By integrating benefits data, AI-powered analytics, and personalized AI agents, Avante empowers organizations to optimize spending, improve outcomes, and create a seamless benefits experience from hire to retire. Headquartered in Seattle, Avante works with leading enterprises including Datavant, OneDigital, Real Chemistry, and Zscaler. For more information, visit avante.ai.

