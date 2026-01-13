Anton Osika (Lovable), May Habib (Writer), Jan Oberhauser (n8n) Eléonore Crespo (Pigment) headline a diverse lineup spanning AI innovation and enterprise adoption

HumanX, the global AI summit for executives and innovators, today unveiled its first 100 speakers and opened registration for HumanX Amsterdam, taking place 22-24 September 2026 at The RAI.

Built by the team behind Money20/20, Shoptalk, and HLTH, HumanX Amsterdam brings the proven formula of its #1 U.S. flagship event and ecosystem gathering to Europe. The event convenes over 2,500 senior leaders focused on moving beyond the hype to drive practical, responsible AI implementation across industries.

Speakers Leading the Conversation

The first 100 speakers include AI company founders such as Anton Osika (Lovable), Jan Oberhauser (n8n), May Habib (Writer), Arvind Jain (Glean), and Jarek Kutylowski (DeepL), alongside executives scaling AI in the enterprise, including Clay Bavor (Sierra), Des Traynor (Intercom), and Eléonore Crespo (Pigment), and senior leaders from global brands like Diageo, Disney, and Replit.

Additional speakers represent over 20 AI unicorns, including Quantexa, Owkin, and Decagon, alongside partners from Sequoia, Accel, Lightspeed, and Radical Ventures.

"Europe is at a pivotal moment in AI, and it deserves a world-class platform that reflects its growing influence in shaping the future of the industry," said Stefan Weitz, co-founder CEO of HumanX. "HumanX Amsterdam is a bridge connecting Europe's thriving AI community with global strategic insights to drive real-world impact."

Registration Now Open

Early registration is now open. In line with its commitment to substance over "pay-to-play" model, HumanX Amsterdam delivers high-impact keynotes, role-based track sessions, small-group interactive sessions, and roundtables designed around real executive challenges. Three invite-only [X]changes offer exclusive forums where policymakers, founders, and executives tackle regulatory and strategic challenges.

HumanX also features two signature programs designed to drive real business outcomes:

VentureConnect Tailored matchmaking between 300+ investors and promising global AI startups

SolutionBridge Curated connections between enterprise buyers and proven AI technology providers

About HumanX

HumanX is the global AI summit for executives and innovators building the future of enterprise AI. Created by the team behind Money20/20, Shoptalk, and HLTH, HumanX delivers unmatched access to the people and ideas shaping AI's next decade with an unwavering focus on impact over pay-to-play. Learn more at humanx.co

