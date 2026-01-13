300mm SiC Technology, Enabling Scalable Platforms for AI Infrastructure, AR/VR, and Advanced Power Devices

Announcement highlights:

Wolfspeed has produced a single crystal 300mm (12-inch) silicon carbide wafer, representing a major advancement in the evolution of silicon carbide technology and a critical enabler for emerging applications.

Backed by one of the industry's largest and most foundational silicon carbide IP portfolios, with over 2,300 issued and pending patents worldwide, Wolfspeed is accelerating the commercialization of 300mm technology to power next-generation platforms including AI infrastructure, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and advanced power devices.

The company's vertically integrated supply chain, from crystal growth to advanced packaging, supports national goals around compound semiconductor independence, AI competitiveness, and secure domestic access to critical technologies.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), a global leader in silicon carbide technology, today announced a significant industry milestone with the successful production of a single crystal 300mm (12-inch) silicon carbide wafer. Backed by one of the industry's largest and foundational silicon carbide IP portfolios, comprising more than 2,300 issued and pending patents worldwide, Wolfspeed is pioneering the transition to 300mm technology, establishing a clear path to future volume commercialization.

Wolfspeed produces 300mm silicon carbide wafer.

This technology advancement represents a major step forward for next-generation computing platforms, immersive AR/VR systems, and high-efficiency, advanced power devices. By expanding silicon carbide to 300mm, Wolfspeed is unlocking new performance thresholds and manufacturing scalability for some of the world's most demanding semiconductor applications.

"Producing a 300mm single crystal silicon carbide wafer is a significant technology achievement and the result of years of focused innovation in crystal growth, boule and wafer processing," said Wolfspeed Chief Technology Officer Elif Balkas. "It positions Wolfspeed to support the industry's most transformative technologies, especially critical elements of the AI ecosystem, immersive augmented and virtual reality systems, and other advanced power device applications."

Wolfspeed's 300mm platform will unify high-volume silicon carbide manufacturing for power electronics with advanced capabilities in high-purity semi-insulating substrates used in optical and RF systems. This convergence will support a new class of wafer-scale integration across optical, photonic, thermal, and power domains.

Wolfspeed powered AI Unlocking More than MooreTM

As AI workloads push data centers to their power limits, the demand for improved power density, thermal performance, and energy efficiency will continue to accelerate. Wolfspeed's 300mm silicon carbide technology will enable integration of high-voltage power delivery systems, advanced thermal solutions, and active interconnects at wafer scale, extending system performance beyond traditional transistor scaling.

AR/VR Powering Optical and Thermal Integration

Next-generation AR/VR systems require compact, lightweight configurations that integrate high-brightness displays with expansive fields of view and effective thermal management. Silicon carbide's unique material properties, including mechanical strength, thermal conductivity, and optical refractive control, make it ideal for multifunctional optical architectures.

Beyond AI infrastructure and AR/VR, transitioning silicon carbide to a 300mm platform represents a major step forward in scaling the production of advanced power devices. The larger wafer diameter enhances the ability to cost-effectively meet growing demand for applications including high-voltage grid transmission and next-generation industrial systems.

Poshun Chiu, Principal Analyst, Compound Semiconductor, Yole Group said:

"This 300 mm breakthrough is more than a technical milestone it unlocks new opportunities for silicon carbide as a strategic material. It clearly demonstrates that silicon carbide is advancing to the next level of manufacturing maturity required for the coming decade of electrification, digitalization, and AI. It provides the market with a credible roadmap toward higher-volume production, improved economics and long-term supply assurance(1)

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide technologies that power the world's most disruptive innovations. As the pioneers of silicon carbide, and creators of the most advanced semiconductor technology on earth, we are committed to powering a better world for everyone. Through silicon carbide material, Power Modules, Discrete Power Devices, and Power Die Products targeted for various applications, we will bring you The Power to Make It Real. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

Sources: Power SiC 2025 Front-End Manufacturing Equipment report and Power SiC 2025 Markets and Applications report, Yole Group

