New serial-first and edge-integrated platforms give enterprises immediate control during network failures

Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ, DGII), today announced two new additions to its Network Resilience Platform: the CM8000 Series and the OM1300 Series. These next generation devices deliver compact, flexible, and automation-ready out-of-band infrastructure designed for a time when outages are increasing and distributed sites continue to scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260113807672/en/

Opengear Introduces CM8000 and OM1300: Two New Paths to Network Resilience as Outages Surge

According to Opengear research, 84 percent of CIOs and CISOs have experienced a rise in outages over the past two years. The CM8000 Series and OM1300 Series were purpose-built to ensure that IT teams maintain access and control even when the production network is unavailable.

The two series provide complementary approaches:

CM8000 Series

A serial-first recovery platform with integrated power control for core branches, small aggregation sites, and network closets. The series supports 4 or 8 serial ports, integrates with PDUs for remote power cycling, offers flexible Ethernet uplinks via RJ-45 and SFP connectors for copper or fiber connectivity, and provides centralized visibility through Lighthouse for secure out-of-band management.

OM1300 Series

An integrated edge platform that brings serial access, switching, and local automation into one device. The series is an optimal choice for retail, micro data rooms, and compact edge sites that need fewer devices and simpler deployments. It supports zero-touch provisioning and significantly faster automation performance than previous OM models, enabling reliable out-of-band control at remote locations.

"Networks may be more distributed than ever, but resilience still depends on the ability to reach your equipment when everything else is down," said Patrick Quirk, President of Opengear. "The CM8000 Series and OM1300 Series give organizations two purpose-built ways to stay in control, whether they need core recovery or simplified edge management."

Availability

CM8004, CM8008, and OM1304 begin shipping at the end of January 2026

begin shipping at the end of January 2026 OM1308 is available for preorder now

To learn more about the CM8000 and OM1300 series, visit www.opengear.com.

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure on the First Day, Worst Day, and Every Day. Through presence and proximity, Opengear solutions enable provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative Lighthouse central management software and a wide range of appliances. Opengear solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail, and manufacturing sectors. The company is headquartered in Utah, with an R&D center in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.opengear.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a global technology leader empowering enterprises to build, connect, and manage the critical systems that drive their businesses. Through an integrated portfolio of managed services, intelligent software, secure connectivity, and resilient edge solutions, Digi helps enterprises monitor, update, and control assets in real time, strengthen compliance, streamline workflows, and keep distributed operations running without interruption. Since 1985, Digi has enabled organizations worldwide to modernize operations and confidently connect millions of devices. Learn more at www.digi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260113807672/en/

Contacts:

Opengear Media Contact

Peter Ramsay Lora Metzner

Global Results Communications

open@globalresultspr.com

+1 949.307.5908