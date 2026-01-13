Armis Centrix provides immediate and detailed insights on network-connected assets, supporting compliance with national and European regulatory requirements

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced that ASL Napoli 1 Centro, Italy's primary public healthcare provider for the City of Naples, is securing its attack surface using Armis Centrix, the Armis Cyber Exposure Management Platform.

Prior to working with Armis, ASL Napoli 1 Centro did not have the tools or capabilities to monitor physical and virtual assets in real time, which posed a challenge for its security and compliance. Armis Centrix was deployed with a clear goal: to provide ASL Napoli 1 Centro with a comprehensive, real-time view of its connected biomedical inventory and the associated risks to the overall environment.

"Time-to-value was practically immediate; Armis began delivering valuable information as soon as the system was activated and connected to our internal network," said Fulvio Paone, Director of the ICT and Digital Transformation Unit at ASL Napoli 1 Centro. "Armis has given us visibility into a critical area. This isn't just about protection-it's about understanding how we work, where to make changes, and where to invest. Now we can prepare future investment plans with precision."

Armis Centrix delivered detailed data right away, providing an accurate, real-time mapping of the organization's network-connected devices within the first month. The platform not only identifies devices, but it also determines whether a device is active or idle, vulnerable or patchable, consistently or intermittently connected, and whether it generates anomalous traffic. ASL Napoli 1 Centro now monitors over 2,000 assets, with detailed insights on security posture, operational status, and actual usage, which has enhanced overall security for the organization and supported compliance initiatives.

"Cybersecurity is critical to delivering continuous patient care, as healthcare is one of the most heavily targeted verticals by cybercriminals aiming to cause disruption," said Nicola Altavilla, Regional Director Mediterranean at Armis. "Armis enables Italian healthcare organizations and businesses across sectors to see, protect, and manage all connected assets, enhancing resilience, data security, and compliance with national and European security regulations. Our mission is to help organizations build a more connected, efficient, and secure ecosystem for the benefit of their patients or customers, and society overall."

ASL Napoli 1 Centro's network paints a picture of the physically dispersed, yet ever-connected nature of healthcare. Its network spans more than 100 facilities and encompasses roughly 18,000 biomedical devices, over 2,000 of which are connected and continuously collecting, processing and transmitting critical clinical data. With the help of Armis, ASL Napoli 1 Centro has improved its overall security posture and enabled compliance with national guidelines and NIS2 directives, supporting the delivery and continuity of patient care.

The security team at ASL Napoli 1 Centro plans to further integrate Armis into its existing systems, from endpoint protection platforms to firewall and network monitoring systems and beyond. In doing so, ASL Napoli 1 Centro is building a unified visibility and control layer that supports complete, transparent governance across its entire infrastructure.

