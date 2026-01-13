Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Mars, Incorporated: Mars names new Global Petcare President

  • Mars, Incorporated announces Marc Carena as new Global President for $30bn Petcare business
  • Carena is an internal promotion, having previously led the Mars Snacking organization across Europe and Central Asia
  • Mars Petcare is a leading pet care company behind brands pets and pet owners love including ROYAL CANIN, WHISKAS, PEDIGREE, SHEBA, IAMS, VCA, BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, and ANTECH

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated named Marc Carena, previously Regional President Mars Snacking Europe, Central Eurasia & International Travel Retail, to the role of Global President, Mars Petcare from January 2026.

Marc Carena, Incoming Global President, Mars Petcare

Carena joined Mars in 2022 as Regional President Mars Snacking Europe, Central Eurasia & International Travel Retail and has since delivered exceptional results in a role spanning 55 markets. Prior to joining Mars, he was a Managing Director for McDonald's in Russia leading more than 60,000 employees and turning it into the fastest-growing market in their Top 20. He also has extensive retail and FMCG experience from roles at Metro Group and Nestlé and is Vice-President of the European Food and Drink Association, which represents the interests of FMCG companies in Europe.

"Marc is the right person to lead Mars Petcare into its next chapter. His track record for delivering results whilst driving ambitious change - with the customer and consumers always at the centre - will help to ensure our business will continue to thrive in an ever-changing landscape," said Poul Weihrauch, CEO of Mars, Incorporated. "Marc brings a wonderful mix of experience from different business models and geographies, combined with a people centric leadership style - and like all our Associates in Petcare, it helps that he loves pets!"

About his new role, Carena said:"I am proud to have the opportunity to lead this incredible business. We have the privilege of providing pets and pet owners with products, services and innovative solutions that make their lives better and easier. With more than 100,000 passionate Associates around the world and incredible brands, science and healthcare businesses I'm looking forward to leading the next phase of growth and continuing to deliver on our purpose: A Better World for Pets."

Carena replaces Loïc Moutault, who has had a successful career with Mars over more than 30-years that extended across multiple functions, business segments and countries. Moutault was a key architect of the Mars Petcare business as it is today spanning nutrition and care and a champion of talent across the business.

Mars Petcare believes that pets make the world a better place and are inspired to deliver on our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS - a world where they're healthy, happy and welcome. A global leader in pet care, spanning comprehensive veterinary care (including: AniCura, BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, Linnaeus and VCA), nutrition (including PEDIGREE, ROYAL CANIN, and WHISKAS) and breakthrough programs in veterinary diagnostics (ANTECH). With over 100,000 Associates helping pets, their owners and pet professionals in more than 130 countries.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN, PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, CESAR, M&M'S, SNICKERS, Pringles, Cheez-It, and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859622/Mars_Incorporated.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859712/Mars_Logo.jpg

Mars Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mars-names-new-global-petcare-president-302659622.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
