Securonix: ThreatQuotient Celebrates Award-Winning Year of Innovation and Expansion

ThreatQuotient Honoured with Seven Prestigious Awards Showcasing Leadership in Threat Detection and Response

London, UK. 13th January 2026 - ThreatQuotient, a Securonix company and leader in threat intelligence platforms, has experienced an exceptional year of innovation and development. This has been driven by remarkable achievements, including being named for the fourth consecutive year as Technology Leader in the analyst QKS Group's SPARK Matrix for Digital Threat Intelligence management, as well as six other industry accolades, which have helped it achieve unprecedented momentum in the threat intelligence sector.

In total, ThreatQuotient earned seven industry awards in 2025 for threat intelligence and security automation, including:

SPARK Matrix for Digital Threat Intelligence Management: For the fourth consecutive year, ThreatQuotient was positioned as a 2025 Technology Leader by QKS Group (https://www.threatq.com/spark-matrix-digital-threat-intelligence-management), notably ranking highest in the market for technology excellence.

Washington Top Workplaces 2025: ThreatQuotient was honoured with a Top Workplaces 2025 Award for the Greater Washington Area, an award based solely on employee feedback.

Globee Awards for Cybersecurity: The company received a Gold Globee Award in the Threat Intelligence category.

Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global InfoSec Awards: ThreatQuotient was named "Next Gen Threat Intelligence".

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: ThreatQuotient was a winner in the following three categories:

Cyber Threat Intelligence



SOC Automation Solution



Security Automation







Acquisition Creates Industry-Leading Threat Detection and Response Company

In June 2025, ThreatQuotient was acquired by Securonix, which has been recognised six times as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Together, ThreatQuotient and Securonix now deliver the industry's broadest and deepest threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities with a modular, fully integrated AI-powered Unified SIEM platform, leveraging advanced analytics and insights across both internal and external threats. Since the acquisition, senior ThreatQuotient executives have stepped into strategic roles in Securonix, including the appointment of Leon Ward as Chief Transformational Officer, Chris Jacob as Field CISO, Gigi Schumm as SVP of Threat Intelligence, Cyrille Badeau as VP of Europe, and Matt McCormick as VP Global MSSP, Channels and US Federal.?Throughout the business, teams have integrated quickly and effectively, aligning behind the company's mission to push the boundaries of SIEM performance and effectiveness.

This acquisition accelerates the modernisation of security operations by uniting internal and external threat intelligence with real-time analytics and agentic AI. Unlike external threat intelligence bolt-on solutions with disconnected management interfaces, the integrated platform from Securonix and ThreatQuotient delivers unified visibility, faster response, and greater operational clarity.?

As we move into 2026, the ThreatQuotient brand will remain available both as an integrated component of the Securonix Unified SIEM platform and as a standalone, fully hosted solution.

Securonix will keep expanding ThreatQuotient's offerings and increasing its global reach, with services now available in the USA, Singapore, EMEA, and Australia. Both Securonix UEBA and ThreatQ's intelligence feeds are crucial for this ongoing development.

"This acquisition is about defining the next chapter of security operations," said Kash Shaikh, President & CEO of Securonix. "As AI reshapes the threat landscape, context becomes everything. ThreatQuotient brings deep external intelligence, proven workflows, and a trusted platform that turns insight into action. By unifying that intelligence with Securonix analytics and real-time detection, and agentic AI experiences, we are building a SIEM that sees further, responds faster, and helps organisations stay ahead of what comes next. I am excited about how we will continue to evolve the ThreatQ platform in 2026 and deliver a more proactive, intelligence-led security model for our customers."

AI-Powered Cybersecurity Will Become the Operational Standard in 2026

ThreatQuotient continued its contribution to sharing broad industry intelligence with the launch of its fifth year of research: "Evolution of Cybersecurity Automation and AI Adoption", surveying 750 senior cybersecurity professionals across the UK, USA, and Australia.

This prominent annual study examines cybersecurity automation trends and reveals that 97% of organisations now view automation - often driven by AI - as essential to their business, a significant increase from 80% in the previous year. Teams are deploying AI to accelerate threat detection, response, and predictive analytics, with productivity and efficiency the leading drivers.

Despite rising investment, 96% of respondents still face barriers, including technology limitations, lack of trust in automated outcomes, and insufficient time to implement solutions. As automation matures, performance metrics have shifted from employee well-being to operational outcomes, with Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) now central indicators of success.

The report reveals a leadership paradox, with executives both driving and blocking AI adoption. Ethical concerns like data privacy, bias, and accountability also persist, but the report concludes that moving beyond static automation toward adaptive, AI-powered systems will empower security teams to respond faster and with greater precision.

Leon Ward, Chief Transformational Officer at Securonix, concludes: "Automation powered by AI is now business critical, and the data proves it. As the report shows, organisations are shifting from static tools to intelligent systems that learn and adapt in real time. This is why we're so excited to have ThreatQuotient as part of the Securonix offering, because 2026 marks the moment AI-powered cybersecurity becomes the operational standard."

About ThreatQuotient, a Securonix company

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing disparate data sources, tools, and teams to accelerate threat detection, investigation, and response

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry's first Unified Defense SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM and a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer Insights, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at www.securonix.com.

Media Contact?

Sean Ferguson?

Director, Corporate Marketing & Communications?

203-300-4981?

PR Contact

Paula Elliott

Managing PR Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

securonix@c8consulting.co.uk