13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.01.2026 14:18 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

The Diverse Income Trust plc

The Company advises that it entered a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) on 13 January 2026 in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the Half-year period ended 30 November 2025.

The Company confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

13 January 2026

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


