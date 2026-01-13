JZ Capital Partners Limited - Notification of Major Holdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BPNZ7G17



Issuer Name

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED



UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK



2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

First Equity Limited



City of registered office (if applicable)

London



Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom



Name City of registered office Country of registered office Estate of William Black Armstrong Investments Ltd Douglas Isle of Man

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Nortrust Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Jan-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Jan-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.216807 0.000000 6.216807 3750000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00BPNZ7G17 3750000 0 6.216807 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 3750000 6.216807%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Estate of William Black First Equity Limited as Investment Manager of Armstrong Inv Limited 6.216807 6.216807% Estate of William Black Armstrong Investments Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held



11. Additional Information





12. Date of Completion

13-Jan-2026



13. Place Of Completion

London

