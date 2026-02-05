DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings 05-Feb-2026 / 11:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB0002349065 Issuer Name R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name M&G Plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 03-Feb-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 04-Feb-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 9.987012 0.000000 9.987012 4377410 crossed or reached Position of previous 10.962348 0.000000 10.962348 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0002349065 4377410 9.987012 Sub Total 8.A 4377410 9.987012%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person undertaking than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent Company) 9.987012 9.987012% M&G Group Regulated Entity M&G Plc Holding Company Limited 9.987012 9.987012% (wholly owned subsidiary of M &G Plc) M&G Group Limited (wholly M&G Plc owned subsidiary of M&G Group 9.987012 9.987012% Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) M&G FA Limited (wholly owned M&G Plc subsidiary of M&G Group 9.987012 9.987012% Limited) M&G Investment Management M&G Plc Limited (wholly owned 9.987012 9.987012% subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

04-Feb-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

