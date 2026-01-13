Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
13.01.2026 14:36 Uhr
Driven by Customer Success: Hyland Recognized with the IDC 2025 Customer Satisfaction Award for Content and Experience Management

Hyland celebrated for innovation and exceptional customer value in content and experience management, setting a new benchmark for customer satisfaction

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud , today announced it has been awarded IDC's 2025 Customer Experience (CX) Award for Content and Experience Management Customer Satisfaction (Doc# US53879225, November 2025). This recognition places Hyland among the highest scoring vendors in IDC's global CX Path Survey, which evaluated more than 200 providers based on feedback from nearly 2,900 organizations worldwide.

Hyland.com

The IDC CSAT Award highlights Hyland's performance across more than 30 customer satisfaction metrics, including product innovation, ease of integration, value realization, and customer support. According to IDC's findings, Hyland placed in the highest scoring group for vendors serving the content and experience management application market. Their survey showed how Hyland is consistently outperforming industry averages, with customers citing the company's ability to deliver innovative capabilities, such as agentic automation, advanced analytics, and seamless ecosystem integrations, as key drivers of measurable business value.

"Customer success and a relentless pursuit of product innovation are cornerstone values at Hyland," said Rob Kaloustian, chief customer officer at Hyland. "This recognition is a powerful endorsement that our Content Innovation Cloud platform and agentic automation solutions are driving meaningful and measurable outcomes."

IDC's CX Path Survey revealed that 72% of organizations plan to increase their investment in content and experience management applications over the next year, with a strong emphasis on adding new features and innovative capabilities. Hyland continues to lead the market by delivering frequent product enhancements, transparent roadmaps, and world-class support; ensuring customers can confidently navigate evolving business needs.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland
Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:
Jason Gerdon
jason.gerdon@hyland.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627680/Hyland_Logo_New.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driven-by-customer-success-hyland-recognized-with-the-idc-2025-customer-satisfaction-award-for-content-and-experience-management-302658761.html

