Equity Stock Transfer Joins Nant Global Finance to Bridge Traditional and Digital Securities Markets

Full-Service Transfer Agent to Partner with BlockAgent to Enable Seamless Movement of Securities Between Traditional Exchanges and Blockchain-Based Marketplaces

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Equity Stock Transfer, LLC ("EST"), a full-service SEC-registered transfer agent, announced its acquisition by Nant Global Finance, Inc. ("NANT") a next generation blockchain enabled financial services company, marking a pivotal step in the company's evolution as a leader in securities services. As part of the NANT ecosystem, EST will integrate its industry-leading traditional transfer agent capabilities with other NANT subsidiary BlockAgent, Inc.'s blockchain-based digital securities infrastructure to create a seamless bridge between conventional capital markets and the emerging regulated digital securities marketplace.

A Modern Platform for Today's Capital Markets

EST has distinguished itself in the transfer agent industry through its adoption of a best-in-class, cloud-native technology platform that has modernized the shareholder experience. The company's advanced software system features immutable ledger technology, digital KYC verification, electronic signatures, and real-time transaction tracking-bringing unprecedented transparency, visibility, and efficiency to transfer agency services.

Key capabilities of EST's modernized platform include:

T+1 Settlement Guarantee (T+0 expected in November 2026) : Ensuring rapid, reliable settlement for all transactions

Paperless Workflows: Guided digital processes for issuers and shareholders that eliminate complex manual procedures

Real-Time Reporting: On-demand access to data and analytics for informed decision-making

DTC Integration: Full DWAC/FAST Agent and DRS Participant capabilities for seamless interaction with the Depository Trust Company

High-Volume Issuance Processing: Seamlessly manages tens of thousands of investors across complex transactions, including private placements, IPOs, Reg D offerings, and JOBS Act offerings (Reg A and Reg CF)

Strategic Growth Within the NANT Ecosystem

As a wholly owned subsidiary of NANT, EST is positioned for significant expansion. The company will leverage NANT's comprehensive capital markets infrastructure-including regulated broker-dealers, the Upstream Exchange, and proprietary blockchain technology - to extend its service offerings and client base. EST plans to scale its operations to serve a broader range of public companies, from emerging growth issuers to established enterprises seeking modernized shareholder services.

The acquisition provides EST with access to strategic marketing support through the Los Angeles Times, enhanced technology resources, and integration with NANT's network of broker-dealers and investment banking capabilities.

Bridging Traditional and Digital Securities

A cornerstone of EST's growth strategy is its integration with BlockAgent, Inc., a fellow NANT subsidiary and SEC-registered transfer agent specializing in blockchain-based digital securities. This partnership will enable EST to offer issuers and shareholders a unique capability: the seamless movement of securities between traditional senior exchanges-including NASDAQ and NYSE-via DTC, and the emerging U.S. marketplace for regulated digital securities.

The EST-BlockAgent integration will provide:

Dual-Market Access: Securities can be maintained in traditional book-entry form through DTC or converted to tokenized digital securities for trading on blockchain-enabled platforms

Real-Time Cap Table Management: Blockchain-based recordkeeping provides immutable, auditable, and traceable ownership records across both traditional and digital formats

Automated Compliance: Smart contract technology embeds regulatory requirements directly into the transfer process, ensuring compliant transactions

Corporate Actions Support: Dividend distributions, proxy voting, and other shareholder services available across both traditional and digital securities

Interoperability: Full compatibility with existing DTC systems while enabling access to blockchain-based trading venues including NANT's upcoming NANTX ATS

This integrated approach positions EST and BlockAgent alongside industry innovators who are modernizing capital markets infrastructure through blockchain technology, creating new pathways for securities issuance, trading, and settlement.

Leadership Perspectives

"Joining the NANT family represents a transformative opportunity for Equity Stock Transfer and our clients," said Mohit Bhansali, CEO of Equity Stock Transfer. "Our modern technology platform has already redefined what issuers and shareholders should expect from a transfer agent. Now, through our integration with BlockAgent and the broader NANT ecosystem, we can offer something truly unprecedented: the ability to seamlessly bridge traditional capital markets with the emerging world of regulated digital securities. This isn't about choosing between old and new-it's about giving our clients the flexibility to operate in both worlds, with full regulatory compliance and institutional-grade infrastructure."

"Equity Stock Transfer brings exactly the capabilities we need to complete NANT's vision of a fully integrated capital markets platform," said Mark Elenowitz, CEO of Nant Global Finance, Inc. "EST's modernized technology platform and deep expertise in traditional transfer agency services, combined with BlockAgent's blockchain-native infrastructure, creates a powerful combination. Together, they will enable securities to flow seamlessly between NASDAQ, NYSE, and other traditional venues through DTC, while also providing access to blockchain-enabled trading and settlement. This is the infrastructure the market needs as tokenization becomes the standard for securities."

About Equity Stock Transfer, LLC

Equity Stock Transfer, LLC is a full-service U.S transfer agent dedicated to serving corporations, counsel, and shareholders. Operating at the intersection of technology and customer service, EST provides comprehensive transfer agent services including shareholder recordkeeping, corporate actions, proxy services, EDGAR/XBRL filing support, and virtual shareholder meetings. EST's cloud-native platform delivers the transparency, efficiency, and modern user experience that today's public companies demand. For more information, visit www.equitystock.com.

About Nant Global Finance, Inc.

Nant Global Finance, Inc. ("NANT"), a Delaware-based holding company, is building the next generation of global capital markets infrastructure. Through regulated subsidiaries and proprietary blockchain technology, NANT is redefining how public and digital securities are issued, traded, settled, and owned, delivering transparency, efficiency, and trust to markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (ii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iii) loss of one or more key executives or brand ambassadors; and (iv) changes in legal or regulatory requirements in the markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EST's growth plans, the anticipated benefits of the NANT acquisition, the integration with BlockAgent, and the development of new service offerings. EST and NANT undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

