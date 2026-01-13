Kolter Homes Announces Grand Opening of Clubhouse at Woodland Preserve, a New Active Adult Community in Parrish

Resort-style amenities elevate new construction homes for sale near Sarasota and Bradenton

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Kolter Homes, a leading home builder of new construction homes throughout Florida, is proud to announce the grand opening of the clubhouse at Woodland Preserve, an active adult community located in Parrish, Florida, near the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The celebration will take place on Saturday, January 24th, from 12:00 to 3:00 PM, featuring live steel drum music, light bites, and a festive poolside celebration on the clubhouse deck.

A New Social and Wellness Hub at Woodland Preserve

The new clubhouse serves as the social and recreational centerpiece of Woodland Preserve, supporting an active, connected lifestyle for homeowners seeking new construction homes in Parrish. Designed with both wellness and social engagement in mind, the clubhouse features a modern fitness center, a yoga and group fitness studio, eight pickleball courts, a card room, and an outdoor resort-style pool with dedicated lap lanes. Additional indoor and outdoor gathering spaces create opportunities for neighbors to connect, relax, and enjoy everyday life in a welcoming setting.

Woodland Preserve is an intentionally uncrowded, boutique, gated neighborhood limited to just 420 homes, offering a more personal, close-knit atmosphere that sets it apart from larger active adult communities in the region. The resident-exclusive clubhouse reflects this philosophy, providing thoughtfully scaled amenities designed to enhance daily life without overwhelming the community.

The grand opening event will offer guests the opportunity to tour the clubhouse amenities, enjoy poolside refreshments, and experience firsthand what sets Woodland Preserve apart among homes for sale in the Sarasota-Bradenton region.

Flexible Home Options Designed for Today's Buyers

Woodland Preserve offers homebuyers flexibility to choose the path that best fits their lifestyle and timeline. Buyers may build and personalize a new construction home, selecting from a wide range of floorplans, architectural details, and design finishes with Kolter Homes' commitment to quality craftsmanship. For those seeking convenience without the wait, Woodland Preserve also offers Move-In Ready homes, where features and finishes have been professionally selected by design experts and are available for quicker move-in.

Homes at Woodland Preserve start in the $400s, offering strong value for buyers searching for new construction homes and active adult living options in Parrish, Bradenton, and Sarasota.

"Woodland Preserve was thoughtfully planned to support the active lifestyles our homeowners are looking for," said Fred Pfister, Regional Vice President for Kolter Homes. "The clubhouse is a major milestone for the community, creating a place where residents can stay active, connect with neighbors, and enjoy everything this area has to offer."

Ideally Located Near Sarasota, Bradenton, and the Gulf Coast

Located just a short drive from Lakewood Ranch, downtown Bradenton, and Sarasota, Woodland Preserve offers convenient access to shopping, dining, healthcare, and cultural attractions, along with the pristine beaches of Florida's Gulf Coast. The community's location makes it especially appealing to buyers seeking Sarasota real estate and new construction homes that balance everyday convenience with a relaxed Florida lifestyle.

The clubhouse grand opening on January 24th invites prospective homeowners, Realtors, and local residents to experience the lifestyle at Woodland Preserve while learning more about available homes and community offerings.

Woodland Preserve is designed for active adults seeking more than just a home, it is a thoughtfully planned community built around connection, wellness, and the freedom to enjoy Florida living to the fullest.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units.

