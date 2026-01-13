Biorasi, LLC: Biorasi Appoints Melissa Alesse as Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Biorasi, a clinical research organization dedicated to supporting emerging and mid-size biopharma companies, today announced the appointment of Melissa Alesse (formerly Bomben) as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Alesse will oversee clinical operations, organizational effectiveness, and delivery excellence as Biorasi continues to scale its services and deepen partnerships with sponsors. Alesse brings extensive experience in clinical trial operations, CRO leadership, and sponsor partnership, with a career focused on helping organizations translate clinical development plans into reliable, well-executed trials. She is known for her collaborative leadership style, strong operational judgment, and ability to guide teams through complex, high-stakes programs.

"Melissa brings a rare combination of deep trial delivery experience, operational discipline, and a leadership style that builds trust quickly," said Chris O'Brien, CEO of Biorasi. "As we continue to grow, it's critical that we scale in a way that preserves transparency, accountability, and a true sponsor-first mindset. Melissa is exactly the kind of leader who will help us do that well."

As COO, Alesse will focus on strengthening operational frameworks, supporting teams across global programs, and ensuring that sponsors experience clear communication, consistent execution, and practical solutions tailored to their development stage.

"I'm excited to join Biorasi at a moment of meaningful growth," said Melissa Alesse, COO of Biorasi. "I'm deeply committed to transparency, clear communication, and sponsor-centric service. Sponsors trust us with important programs, and that trust is earned every day through how we operate, how we communicate, and how we support our teams in delivering high-quality clinical trials."

Alesse added, "My goal is to ensure that sponsors always know where their study stands, what risks exist, and how we're addressing them - while creating an environment where our teams have the clarity and support they need to do their best work."

The appointment underscores Biorasi's continued investment in operational excellence and long-term sponsor partnerships as the organization expands its clinical trial capabilities.

About Biorasi

Biorasi is a full-service clinical research organization (CRO) focused on helping emerging and mid-size biopharma companies successfully advance their clinical programs. With an emphasis on flexibility, transparency, and sponsor partnership, Biorasi delivers tailored clinical trial solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each program. Contact Biorasi at info@biorasi.com / (786) 388-0700.

