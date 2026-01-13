GoodShip Launches Laney, the Industry's First AI Transportation Analyst

New embedded AI experience extends the power of the GoodShip platform with instant analytics, optimization, and reporting through conversation

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / GoodShip today announced the launch of Laney, the industry's first AI transportation analyst and new AI experience that puts advanced analytics, optimization, and reporting directly at users' fingertips. Designed for speed and simplicity, Laney helps transportation teams make faster, smarter decisions across their freight networks.

Embedded directly into the GoodShip platform, Laney brings orchestration intelligence to life through an intuitive conversational interface. She extends the analytical power of GoodShip by enabling users to ask questions that may not already exist in a predefined dashboard or report-while working seamlessly alongside the platform's existing views, workflows, and tools.

"Laney brings the full power of GoodShip to every user instantly and intuitively," said Ryan Soskin, co-founder and CEO of GoodShip. "She takes on the heavy analytical work so teams can focus on strategy, relationships, and the decisions that move their businesses forward."

As an AI analyst purpose-built for freight, Laney can take on some of the most complex analytical work in transportation. She helps teams model procurement award scenarios, identify optimization opportunities, analyze carrier performance, and understand how factors like lead time, day of week, and seasonality impact cost and service. Laney can also generate custom reports with tables and charts on demand, making advanced analysis as easy as asking a question.

Unlike generic AI chat tools, Laney is deeply integrated into GoodShip and connects directly to a customer's actual network data across loads, tenders, carriers, contracts, real-time location, procurement events, spend benchmarks and more. Every insight is transparent and sourced, allowing teams to understand not just the answer, but the reasoning behind it.

"Laney has quickly become an extension of our transportation team," said Taylor Casey, Transportation Manager at Rise Baking Company. "She's providing a faster, more intuitive way to explore service metrics and performance trends without digging through reports or spreadsheets. From OTIF performance to service failures and carrier trends, Laney helps us quickly understand what's really happening in our network and take action faster."

The launch of Laney marks another milestone toward GoodShip's mission to power a world of self-orchestrating transportation networks. Learn more about Laney at www.goodship.io/laney .

About GoodShip

GoodShip is the all-in-one platform for freight orchestration and procurement, built for transportation teams, by transportation teams. Designed for enterprise shippers, GoodShip unifies transportation data, surfaces real-time insights, and helps teams move from reactive firefighting to coordinated, data-driven decision-making across truckload, LTL, and spot markets. Learn more at www.goodship.io .

