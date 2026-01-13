American College of Education Names New Board of Trustees Chair to Drive Next Phase of Strategic Growth and Innovation

Thomas Evans' appointment underscores the college's continuing commitment to scaling accessible, quality learning.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) is delighted to announce its co-founder, Thomas Evans, as its new Board of Trustees chair. The appointment reflects ACE's unwavering commitment to its original mission - offering flexible, affordable degree programs that scale human capital solutions in critical markets including education, healthcare and business.

Evans' first-hand connection to ACE and extensive experience in higher education innovation will support the college's next phase of development. Outside of the board, his success in building and investing in education companies provides ACE a deep base of experience to pursue opportunities that serve an even greater number of students domestically and internationally.

"As one of the few institutions founded to deliver quality online learning, ACE is positioned to meet a growing demand for flexible career advancement opportunities that generate a strong return on investment," Evans said. "Focusing on meeting learner and employer needs with the power of technology enables us to innovate quickly - improving content relevance, enhancing the student experience and keeping tuition costs low."

In 2025, ACE celebrated its 20th anniversary, a milestone marked by monumental growth as its initial cohort of 24 students has evolved to more than 15,000 enrollments today. The college was also named one of GSV's top 150 global companies, recognition of ACE's commitment to innovation and student success.

"We're thrilled to see Tom at the helm of the board," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "His contributions to higher education are invaluable to the industry, and leveraging his experience and insights will continue advancing ACE's flexible, affordable programs that don't sacrifice quality. We look forward to Tom's leadership in the chair position."

Previously serving as a board trustee, Evans is no stranger to the diverse group of experts who support ACE's leadership. The board comprises professionals with backgrounds ranging from nursing and pre-K-12 education to artificial intelligence and educational technology innovation.

"I'm so fortunate to lead a high-caliber group of trustees, all of whom are extremely passionate about ACE's mission," Evans added. "ACE is in very capable hands to seize opportunities to meet today's need for innovation and relevance in higher education. With a laser focus on student and employer needs, the college could very well double in size in the next five years. ACE has a very bright future, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of leading the board."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-names-new-board-of-trustees-chair-to-drive-next-phase-of-st-1124631