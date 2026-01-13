New Financing Round, Led by Battery Ventures and Sapphire Ventures, Doubles Onebrief's Post-Money Valuation and Accelerates Growth Strategy

Battle Road Acquisition Expands Next-Gen Wargaming Capabilities and Positions Onebrief as the Mission-Critical Command Operating System for the Military

Onebrief, the operating system for modern command, today announced it closed a Series D, featuring both a primary and secondary offering for an aggregate $200 million. The round was held at a post-money valuation of more than $2 billion, and was led by Battery Ventures and Sapphire Ventures, with new participation from Salesforce Ventures and additional investment from General Catalyst and Insight Partners.

"The Series D and the Battle Road acquisition are key milestones in our effort to build the superhuman military command," said Grant Demaree, CEO of Onebrief. "We are pleased to have the support of new investors like Sapphire and Salesforce Ventures and returning ones like Battery."

"Since we first invested in Onebrief in early 2025, the company has continued to demonstrate a clear vision and proven strategy for deploying game-changing software to the military. We're excited to reaffirm our commitment to the company in this new funding round," said Battery Ventures General Partner Michael Brown. "We feel Onebrief is a true defense tech pioneer, and Grant and his team continue to execute."

"We believe Onebrief has created the ultimate operating system for global defense, redefining how mission-critical organizations plan, decide, and act. Earning trust across the U.S. military is no easy task, and Onebrief has shown outstanding execution to-date, positioning the platform for scale as it expands into AI-driven simulation and real-time decision support through its acquisition of Battle Road," said Jai Das, President and Partner of Sapphire Ventures. "We're thrilled to partner with Grant and the Onebrief team as they continue to build the foundation for modern military planning."

Onebrief's Series D funding round comes during a particularly critical period for the future of modern command. This round will help Onebrief scale rapidly and strengthen the platform's position as the foundation for command operations integrating planning, wargaming, simulation, and live decision support into one unified ecosystem. Proceeds from the Series D round will be used to expand Onebrief's AI Assist product and ensure wartime resiliency.

Most notably, the Series D funding has enabled Onebrief to acquire Battle Road Digital, a leading defense innovation company applying best-in-class gaming technology to defense and national security challenges. Effective immediately, Battle Road Digital's capabilities in real-time operational decision support become part of Onebrief's expanding ecosystem, transforming the platform into an Operating System that enables military leaders to see, simulate, and decide faster than ever before.

"Integrating with Onebrief allows us to rapidly bridge the gap between simulation and live operations," said Josh Henderson, Founder of Battle Road Digital. "This partnership is about developing a platform that provides commanders with powerful new tools to explore tomorrow's fight, today, while preserving valuable lives, time, resources. It provides leaders with cutting-edge capabilities to stress-test decisions, anticipate second-order effects, and stay ahead in a world where the margin for error is shrinking. Together with Onebrief, we're helping shape how modern conflicts are understood, planned, and ultimately won."

"Battle Road is now a core part of our vision to make military command superhuman," said Demaree. "This acquisition is the key to building a system that not only plans but ensures those plans will work in the real world."

This acquisition and the integration of these solutions provide measurable benefits to government and defense stakeholders, delivering a seamless experience that advances the Department of War's modernization priorities. This unified platform, which continuously evolves through AI-driven learning from real-world operational data, will transform command and remove friction, empowering warfighters to act with unrivaled speed and confidence.

About Onebrief

Onebrief is an AI-powered platform that enables commands to optimize workflows and transform operations. Designed for the military, this foundational system enables the military to generate superhuman outputs: brilliant decisions, split-second coordination, and distributed collaboration. Learn more at onebrief.com.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a global software venture capital firm with over $11 billion in AUM and team members across Austin, London, Menlo Park and San Francisco. For more than two decades, Sapphire has partnered with visionary management teams and venture funds to back companies of consequence. Since its founding, Sapphire has invested in more than 170 companies globally resulting in more than 30 Public Listings and 45 acquisitions. The firm's investment strategies Sapphire Ventures and Sapphire Partners are focused on scaling companies and venture funds, elevating them to become category leaders. Sapphire's Portfolio Growth team of experienced operators delivers a strategic blend of value-add services, tools and resources designed to support portfolio company leaders as they scale.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure and AI, healthcare IT, and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

