Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) ("Janus Henderson" or the "Company") will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results pre-market open on Friday, January 30, 2026.

As previously announced on December 22, 2025, the Company has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by funds and investment vehicles associated with Trian Fund Management, L.P. and General Catalyst Group Management, LLC (the "Proposed Transaction"). While the Proposed Transaction is pending, the Company will not hold conference calls or live webcasts to discuss its financial results and is suspending its financial guidance for the full-year 2026 as a result of the Proposed Transaction.

Access to the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 press release and slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson's website (ir.janushenderson.com). The Proposed Transaction is expected to close in mid-2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, client consents, and approval by Janus Henderson's shareholders.

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of September 30, 2025, Janus Henderson had approximately US$484 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

