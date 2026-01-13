Hands Free Cycle Counting is designed to deliver highly accurate, real-time merchandise location with store-wide cycle count automation

Keonn AdvanTrack-600 data feeds Sensormatic Solutions TrueVUE Cloud platform to help enhance inventory accuracy, improve shopping experience and drive sales

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), today announced a new technology collaboration that can redefine inventory accuracy and management. Retailers using Sensormatic Solutions TrueVUE Cloud inventory intelligence platform can gain better visibility by connecting with Keonn Technologies' AdvanTrack-600 real time location system. This integration can help provide a clearer view of product location, movement, and stock, increasing the value of radio-frequency identification (RFID) investments and improving inventory visibility. Those in attendance at the 2026 NRF Big Show can discuss the solution in person at booth #5321, Jan. 11-13.

"Knowing what's in stock is often no longer enough to deliver the seamless omnichannel journeys customers may expect; teams also need to know where individual items sit within their operations," said Myron Burke, solutions management leader at Sensormatic Solutions. "The autonomous overhead RFID reading capabilities of the AdvanTrack-600 can empower retail decision-makers and associates with accurate, near real-time merchandise location data, so retailers can feel more confident that every customer basket and online order is leaving with exactly what the customer expects."

Hands Free Cycle Counting can augment replenishment best practices, using real time location services and Gen2X advanced RFID reader capabilities that can enable a new level of intelligence for retailers. Industry-leading real-time location sensor technology from Keonn can integrate with Sensormatic Solutions existing RFID and inventory management infrastructure to automatically and near-continuously capture merchandise movement between zones. When paired with end-to-end inventory analytics from TrueVUE Cloud, this data can help retailers:

Expand their understanding of inventory accuracy. 99% inventory accuracy, TrueVUE Cloud can show what's in stock, while AdvanTrack-600 shows where each item is-right now. With location accuracy of 1-2 meters and coverage of up to 60m 2 per unit, these systems can redefine inventory intelligence and planogram integrity for a new era of data-driven retail.

99% inventory accuracy, TrueVUE Cloud can show what's in stock, while AdvanTrack-600 shows where each item is-right now. With location accuracy of 1-2 meters and coverage of up to 60m per unit, these systems can redefine inventory intelligence and planogram integrity for a new era of data-driven retail. Enhance associate performance. The less time staff spend on manual counts or searching for misplaced items, the more time they can have to help customers and sell merchandise. Designed for operational efficiency, the AdvanTrak-600 systems auto-captured location data, reducing the need for associates to engage in RFID mobile cycle counting or extended searches for out-of-place stock, so they can focus more on tasks that can enhance customer experiences and bottom lines.

The less time staff spend on manual counts or searching for misplaced items, the more time they can have to help customers and sell merchandise. Designed for operational efficiency, the AdvanTrak-600 systems auto-captured location data, reducing the need for associates to engage in RFID mobile cycle counting or extended searches for out-of-place stock, so they can focus more on tasks that can enhance customer experiences and bottom lines. Boost sales. Real-time, integrated data highlighting patterns that lead to cart abandonment, out-of-stocks and markdowns. Data from the AdvanTrack-600 overhead sensors can help retailers identify and respond to trends more quickly, enabling them to improve on-shelf availability, reduce waste, optimize floor plans and increase conversions.

"Retailers who have invested in RFID did so because they believe that maximizing inventory can be the foundation of profitable growth," said Craig Schlecht, Global Vice President of Sales at Keonn. "Our collaboration with Sensormatic Solutions brings together two powerful and promising technologies to help enable retailers to do more with their data-without asking more of their employees. It represents the kind of forward-looking, collaborative thinking that can drive retail's continued journey toward more efficient and satisfying experiences for all."

The 2026 NRF Big Show will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from Jan. 11-13. Attendees can stop by booth #5321 to explore how Sensormatic Solutions collaboration with Keonn is advancing inventory intelligence.

To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page. Stay up to date on all things Sensormatic Solutions during the show by searching SensormaticNRF on LinkedIn and X.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 60 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

About Keonn Technologies

Keonn Technologies, selling in over 100 countries worldwide, provides the most complete, seamless and advanced solution based on RFID technology to improve the customer shopping experience at retail stores, and increase the sales of retailers. Keonn product portfolio includes encoding systems, automatic inventory systems, interactive systems (e.g. smart fitting rooms), loss-prevention systems, and systems for accelerating the payment process at retail stores. At Keonn we create the future of retail RFID Systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260113388223/en/

