Blue Matter is pleased to announce that it has established a practice area dedicated to serving clients in biopharmaceutical Research Development (R&D). The practice is led by Tara Austraat-Churik, a Partner who joined the firm in September 2025.

Tara Austraat-Churik has been serving life science clients for more than 20 years. Her areas of expertise include strategy development and implementation, operating model and organizational design, and process optimization in R&D and Medical Affairs. Prior to joining Blue Matter, she served as Managing Director in R&D, Health, Science, and Wellness at EY. She has a robust background in consulting, which also includes roles at Booz Allen Hamilton, Navitas, WPP, and IBM. She holds a BA and MA from the University of Notre Dame and an MSc in Translational Medicine from the University of Edinburgh.

The R&D practice, according to Austraat-Churik, exists to help biopharma companies simplify and accelerate the pathway to market. She adds, "R&D organizations face an extremely complex world right now. Artificial intelligence is transforming all aspects of R&D, pressure to keep pipelines full is driving companies to seek new sources of innovation, and clinical trial complexity is rising. R&D leaders have to stay ahead of all those factors while simultaneously moving assets through development."

She says that the new practice helps R&D organizations successfully navigate this difficult environment. "Our capabilities span from innovation and discovery, through clinical development, to regulatory strategy and post-market surveillance. We help ensure that clients have the right organization, capabilities, processes, and technologies to excel across those areas."

Managing Partner Ashwin Dandekar added, "We're really excited about Tara and this team. Blue Matter does so much work to prepare development-stage companies and assets for commercialization, that it made tremendous sense to help optimize the development process, too. Development and commercial strategy should, after all, be tightly integrated and neither should exist in a silo."

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a global commercialization partner serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Blue Matter serves a broad spectrum of biopharmaceutical organizations, from top-20 global companies to emerging biotech firms. Blue Matter helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio, and organization levels by providing market insights, strategic and operational consulting, and communications services.

