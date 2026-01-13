Aeris Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Advancing Next-Generation IoT Connectivity Management

Delivering global market leadership through IoT connectivity innovation, ecosystem scale, and customer-centric execution

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Aeris, a global leader in cellular connectivity platforms and solutions, has been recognized with the 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the IoT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) industry for its outstanding achievements in strategic innovation, market execution, and customer value enhancement. This recognition highlights Aeris' consistent leadership in enabling secure, scalable, and intelligent IoT connectivity solutions that support the rapidly transforming global IoT ecosystem for enterprises, mobile network operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy innovation and customer impact. Aeris excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"What truly differentiates Aeris is the scale and maturity of its partner and customer ecosystem already using its IoT SGP.32-enabled solution. This scale is evident as Aeris manages nearly 100 million IoT connections across 190 countries, cementing its role in global IoT enablement. This strategic position strengthens Aeris's role in global IoT enablement and ensures it remains at the forefront of interoperable, scalable, and secure eSIM solutions for businesses across regions. By harnessing this extensive network of Tier 1 partners, Aeris is driving the industry's transition toward next-generation IoT connectivity management," said Cecilia Perez, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on global expansion, innovation acceleration, and nearly 30 customer partnerships, Aeris has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in IoT connectivity, eSIM orchestration, and advanced analytics have enabled it to scale effectively across international markets. Additionally, Aeris continues to lead the Automotive industry, currently working with more than 50 automotive industry OEMs who leverage Aeris and connect more than 31 million vehicles around the world.

Innovation remains central to Aeris's approach including an Agentic AI strategy Its suite of IoT connectivity management solutions addresses the full spectrum of enterprise, mobile network operators and OEMs' needs, offering unified global visibility, flexible multi-network support, enhanced security, and advanced automation.

Growth & Market Leadership

In 2023, Aeris accelerated its market presence through the acquisition of Ericsson's IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses, further cementing its 25-year legacy in the industry. Today, Aeris supports nearly 100 million managed IoT connections worldwide, serving more than 6,900 companies, and providing connectivity through agreements with 600 global carriers, which demonstrates Aeris's leadership in enabling secure and scalable global IoT programs.

"This recognition validates our strategy to build the most trusted, secure, and scalable IoT connectivity platform in the world," said Jonathan Connet, Chief Product Officer, Aeris. "It reflects the tremendous work by our Aeris team helping customers and partners simplify deployments, accelerate transformation, and protect data in an increasingly complex environment. We continue to accelerate our innovation in agentic AI and other value-added services for our growing IoT ecosystem." Aeris's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery, enabling intuitive self-service through next-generation portals, and ensuring consistently high service availability, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding global customer base. Its partner-led delivery framework and emphasis on localized support have been instrumental in delivering value across diverse verticals, including automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices, and manufacturing.

Frost & Sullivan commends Aeris for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first mindset are reshaping the future of IoT connectivity management and driving measurable, large-scale impact across the global IoT ecosystem.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition spotlights forward-thinking organizations that are redefining their sectors through bold innovation and growth excellence.

The full report can be viewed here.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Aeris

For more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted cellular IoT leader enabling the biggest IoT programs and opportunities across automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices, and manufacturing. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers, nearly 30 mobile network operator partners, and nearly 100 million IoT devices across the world. Aeris, the largest orchestrator of eSIMs for IoT, powers today's connected smart world with innovative technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance security, optimize performance, and drive growth at scale. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform, Aeris IoT Watchtower, and Aeris Mobility Suite can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Susanna Song, Chief Marketing Officer: susanna.song@aeris.net

Kevin Petschow: KevinPetschow@guyergroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeris-receives-frost--sullivans-2025-global-competitive-strategy-leadership-recognition-for-advancing-next-generation-iot-connectivity-management-302657661.html