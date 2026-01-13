Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aignostics Announces New State-of-the-Art Pathology Foundation Model

Atlas 2 sets new industry standard and achieves best-in-class performance and computational efficiency

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aignostics announced research results for Atlas 2, an updated version of its pathology foundation model. Built in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, LMU Munich and Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Atlas 2 represents a new state-of-the-art for pathology foundation models across three key dimensions: the highest average performance across 80 public benchmarks, the most extensive training dataset with over 5 million slide images, and the largest model architecture at approximately 2 billion parameters.

aignostics-logo

Beyond its scale, the model also demonstrates best-in-class robustness, a critical requirement for clinical deployment, and includes clinical-grade regulatory documentation to support integration into medical devices. Alongside the full model, the team have developed distilled versions that also achieve best-in-class performance among compute-efficient model sizes, enabling broad adoption across diverse healthcare settings.

"Atlas 2 embodies our commitment to delivering not just the most advanced AI technology, but the most clinically viable and deployable solutions," said Maximilian Alber, Co-Founder and CTO of Aignostics. "By rigorously evaluating our models across public benchmarks while maintaining clinical-grade regulatory documentation, we're ensuring these advances can be easily integrated into clinical workflows."

Aignostics will deploy Atlas 2 across its product portfolio, including Atlas H&E-TME, its application for tumor microenvironment profiling in H&E slides. Atlas 2 will also be available for licensing.

"Atlas 2 demonstrates the continued strength of our collaboration with Aignostics," said Jim Rogers, CEO, Mayo Clinic Digital Pathology. "These results show real progress in developing AI tools that can transform pathology for the benefit of patients."

About Aignostics

Aignostics is an artificial intelligence company that turns complex pathology data into transformative insights. By combining proprietary access to multimodal clinical data, industry-leading technologies, and rigorous science, Aignostics develops best-in-class products and services for the next generation of precision medicine. Through collaborations with its biopharma partners, Aignostics supports drug discovery, translational research, clinical trials, and CDx development. Aignostics' latest product, Atlas H&E-TME, is a self-service application for comprehensive tumor microenvironment profiling in H&E images at single-cell resolution, empowering researchers with unprecedented precision and scalability. Established in 2018, Aignostics is a spin-off from Charité Berlin, one of the world's largest and most esteemed university hospitals. Aignostics is funded by leading investors and has operations in Berlin and New York.

More information at: www.aignostics.com

?Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aignostics

Media Contact: Lisa Zheng, lisa.zheng@aignostics.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540827/Aignostics_updated_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aignostics-announces-new-state-of-the-art-pathology-foundation-model-302659044.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.