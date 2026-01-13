Anzeige
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
13.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
Applexus Technologies Private Limited: Applexus Technologies Announces Acquisition of Lavendel Consulting

SEATTLE , Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applexus Technologies Inc., a global leader in SAP consulting, analytics, and Business AI solutions, today announced the acquisition of Lavendel Consulting, the world's largest independent Pricefx consulting partner. This combination brings together Lavendel's pricing expertise with Applexus's SAP and AI capabilities, enabling enterprises to embed pricing intelligence directly into their SAP landscape.

Applexus Logo

Enterprises face increasing pressure to drive profitable growth amid market volatility, margin compression, and evolving customer expectations. Pricing has emerged as one of the most powerful yet complex levers for business performance. This acquisition allows Applexus to deliver fully integrated pricing transformation programs combining strategy, execution, automation, and continuous optimization within a single intelligent enterprise platform.

"This partnership positions us at the forefront of AI-driven pricing transformation," said Sam Mathew, CEO of Applexus Technologies. "By harnessing Applexus Labs' AI innovation, our global reach across North America and Europe, and Lavendel's pricing excellence, we will deliver solutions that address our clients' most complex pricing challenges."

"With around 80% of Pricefx customers operating on SAP, this partnership creates the premier partner for enterprises seeking integrated pricing and ERP optimization," said Nittu Thomas, COO of Applexus Technologies. We are investing in Lavendel's continued growth while bringing together the best of both organizations."

Lavendel brings unparalleled pricing expertise to the partnership, with senior employees collectively holding over 300 years of experience. As the only Pricefx partner with 100% certified engineers, Lavendel has successfully delivered projects for Fortune 1000 enterprises across automotive, retail, manufacturing, food & beverage, chemical, and distribution industries.

"Our goal is to become the number one pricing transformation partner in the market," said Babu Prasath, CEO and Founder of Lavendel Consulting. "Applexus's global scale, SAP expertise, and strong presence across key markets give us the platform to deliver end-to-end pricing solutions-from strategy through implementation, change management, and ongoing support."

Together, Applexus and Lavendel will deliver AI-enabled pricing solutions leveraging Pricefx, seamlessly integrated with SAP and supported by a global delivery network.

About Applexus Technologies

Applexus Technologies Inc. is a global Intelligent Enterprise Partner delivering transformations across SAP, Business AI, and Data & Analytics, helping organizations become intelligent, autonomous enterprises. For more information, visit www.applexus.com.

About Lavendel Consulting

Lavendel Consulting is the world's largest independent Pricefx implementation partner, delivering comprehensive pricing strategy, optimization, and support services to Fortune 1000 enterprises globally. For more information, visit www.lavendelconsulting.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002966/Applexus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applexus-technologies-announces-acquisition-of-lavendel-consulting-302659412.html

