Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gifthealth Announces Jeremy Richardson as New Chief Commercial Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth has announced the appointment of Jeremy Richardson as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Richardson brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in sales, marketing, trade, and business development across some of the most respected organizations in healthcare.

Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategy & Commercial Growth at Elevance Health.

Richardson led the integration of BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy (KSP), and Paragon Healthcare - overseeing more than 350 sales professionals, 300+ limited distribution therapies, and $7.5B in annual revenue.

Prior to Elevance Health, he spent a decade at KSP, rising through the organization to become Vice President of Sales, Marketing, & Trade Relations.

Under his leadership, Kroger achieved consistent year-over-year revenue growth exceeding $4B, launched new therapeutic divisions, and successfully integrated into Elevance.

"Jeremy is known for his ability to architect and execute large-scale commercial strategies - uniting payer, provider, and pharma relationships to drive sustainable growth," said Gifthealth CEO Chip Parkinson. "His deep expertise in specialty and infusion therapies, omni-channel marketing, and trade relations will be instrumental as Gifthealth accelerates its partnerships with leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and expands patient access across multiple therapeutic areas."

In his new role, Richardson will oversee all commercial strategy, new business development, and marketing functions.

"Gifthealth is transforming patient access, unifying every step of the journey to deliver effortless experiences for manufacturers, patients and prescribers and accelerating speed to therapy," said Richardson. "I am excited to lead the next phase of its growth across pharma partnerships, as well as its expanding specialty hub and digital pharmacy footprint."

Find out more about how Gifthealth is transforming patient access here .

About Gifthealth

Gifthealth is a digital pharmacy and access platform that streamlines prescription fulfillment, reduces total patient out-of-pocket, and improves persistence for biopharma brands and the clinics that serve them. Gifthealth operates dispensing pharmacies and a nationwide partner network to deliver consistent on-therapy outcomes.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gifthealth-announces-jeremy-richardson-as-new-chief-commercial-officer-302659754.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.