Impulse Dynamics Announces New Chief Financial Officer

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impulse Dynamics, a global medical device company committed to improving the lives of people with heart failure (HF), announced today the appointment of Richard J. Buchholz as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 2, 2026.

"Rick is an accomplished executive with a proven track record in the medical device industry," said Jason Spees, Chief Executive Officer at Impulse Dynamics. "I am thrilled to welcome Rick to the Impulse Dynamics team at a time when we are poised for our next phase of growth as we continue to advance our mission of improving patients' lives."

Buchholz most recently served as the CFO for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), leading the finance team for more than a decade of growth with its minimally invasive technology for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. Rick joined Inspire in June 2014 and was an integral part of its successful initial public offering (IPO) in May 2018 and full-year profitability in 2024. He contributed to raising a total of $425 million in public equity offerings and $80 million in private equity financing. During his tenure, Inspire's revenue grew from $3.8 million in 2014 to over $910 million in 2025.

"Impulse Dynamics has been creating a solid foundation built by innovative technology, robust clinical evidence and a global commercial footprint," said Buchholz. "It is an honor to join this exciting and innovative company at a time when it is positioned for strong future growth potential. I look forward to working with the team on a financial strategy that will continue the acceleration for a proprietary technology enabling a large population of HF patients to find a better quality of life."

Prior to Inspire, Buchholz served as the CFO of superDimension, Ltd. from 2006 through its acquisition by Covidien plc in 2013. Rick currently serves on the Board of Directors and is the Audit Committee Chair of Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: SI) which completed its IPO in July 2025.

Buchholz's appointment follows closely on the recent announcement of the completion of a $158 million financing round that is fueling commercialization efforts, advancing future product pipelines, and supporting groundbreaking clinical trials, such as the INTEGRA-D and AIM HIGHer trials. The INTEGRA-D trial is a multicenter study assessing the investigational CCM-D HF System. This potential breakthrough offers patients an option to alleviate heart failure symptoms while delivering the life-saving protection of an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). Impulse Dynamics also announced in October 2025 that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a National Coverage Determination (NCD) for CCM therapy. This determination recognized the evidence-based outcomes of CCM therapy for HF patients and reduced a significant barrier to access by ensuring coverage and reimbursement.

About the Optimizer System and CCM Therapy

The Optimizer system delivers CCM therapy - the company's proprietary technology - to the heart, providing clinically meaningful improvement to quality of life for appropriate HF patients. CCM therapy is designed to significantly improve heart contraction, allowing more oxygen-rich blood to be pushed out through the body[1]. CCM therapy is indicated to improve six-minute walk test, quality of life, and functional status of NYHA Class III HF patients who remain symptomatic despite guideline directed medical therapy, are not receiving CRT, and have a left ventricular ejection fraction ranging from 25 to 45 percent. Impulse Dynamics has completed numerous clinical studies, including several randomized controlled trials, the results of which appeared in more than 100 publications in leading medical journals.

About Impulse Dynamics

Impulse Dynamics is dedicated to advancing the treatment of HF for patients and the healthcare providers who care for them. The company pioneered its proprietary CCM therapy, which uses the Optimizer technology platform, to improve quality of life in HF patients. CCM therapy is delivered through the Optimizer system and approved for commercial use in the United States and countries worldwide. More than 12,000 patients have received the therapy as part of clinical trials and real-world use, where it is shown to be safe and effective for HF patients with debilitating symptoms who otherwise have few effective options available to them.

European Journal of Heart Failure (2021) doi:10.1002/ejhf.2202

