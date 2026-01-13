Anzeige
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
PR Newswire
13.01.2026 15:18 Uhr
Valmet Oyj: Publishing of Valmet's Financial Statements Review 2025 on February 6, 2026

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 13, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Financial Statements Review 2025 will be published on Friday, February 6, 2026, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish Time (EET). The stock exchange release in English and Finnish, and presentation material in English will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will host a results webcast in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.events.inderes.com/q4-2025 on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference Call

Participants may also join the news conference via a conference call by registering at:

https://events.inderes.com/valmet/q4-2025/dial-in

After the registration you will receive dial-in details and a conference ID. To ask a question during the call, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad.

The event is held in English.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
For media: Antti Ylitalo, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/publishing-of-valmet-s-financial-statements-review-2025-on-february-6--2026,c4291666

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/publishing-of-valmets-financial-statements-review-2025-on-february-6-2026-302659849.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
