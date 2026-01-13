Asia Broadband Inc. Pursues $250 Million Dollars In Total Damages From Market Makers In Federal Lawsuit Filed For Coordinated Market Manipulation and Securities Fraud

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) ("AABB" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed a federal civil lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Virtu Financial Inc., GTS Securities LLC (MPID: GTSM), and G1 Execution Services LLC, for securities fraud and coordinated market manipulation of Asia Broadband's publicly traded stock symbol AABB. Based on daily comprehensive, real-time, deceitful, market maker behavior captured over multiple years, AABB is pursuing $250 million dollars in total compensatory and punitive damages from the three defendants.

The lawsuit for Systematic and Coordinated Manipulation, Case No. 2:26-cv-00175, Asia Broadband, Inc. v. Virtu Financial Inc. et al., was filed on January 7, 2026 by Midway Law Firm APC on behalf of AABB, can be viewed in the link below:

https://asiabroadbandinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Asia-Broadband-Conformed-Complaint-1-7-2026.pdf

The complaint highlights in detail, with 168 pages of supporting exhibits, that the defendants engaged in systematic, coordinated, and unlawful trading practices designed to artificially suppress AABB's share price, distort liquidity and valuation, and impair the Company's access to equity financing. The alleged conduct includes, among other things:

Spoofing and bid layering

Wash trading

Naked short selling

Quote stuffing and micro-stuffing

Other deceptive trading strategies intended to manipulate price discovery



Option 1) According to the complaint, these activities were documented and preserved through Level II order-book video recordings, detailed trade-tape analysis, and time-sequenced market data, demonstrating patterns consistent with intentional and coordinated market manipulation.

Option 2) As detailed in the complaint, the activities identified are supported by Level II order-book video recordings, detailed trade-tape analysis, and time-sequenced market data, which identify patterns consistent with intentional and coordinated market manipulation."

Impact on Shareholders and Market Integrity

The lawsuit asserts that the defendants' actions interfered with fair and orderly market operations, undermined investor confidence, and materially harmed AABB and its shareholders by preventing the Company's stock price from reflecting fundamental performance and asset value.

"AABB is taking decisive action to protect its shareholders and the integrity of the public markets," said Chris Torres, President and CEO of Asia Broadband Inc. "The conduct alleged in this lawsuit represents a serious abuse of the trading system. We believe the evidence warrants judicial review, regulatory scrutiny, and full accountability under federal securities laws."

Relief Sought and Regulatory Referrals

The Company is seeking injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive monetary damages, and all other remedies available under law. AABB also confirmed that its findings, evidence, and supporting materials will be referred to the Securities and Exchange Commission and other appropriate regulatory authorities for further review and investigation.

Continued Operational Execution

Notwithstanding the litigation, AABB continues to execute its long-term growth strategy, including:

Expansion and optimization of its Etzatlán gold and silver ore processing facility

Advancement of the La Paz and Tequila mining concessions

Strategic accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings



The Company remains determined and focused on operational performance, transparency, expansion and long-term shareholder value.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB seeks to combine physical resource ownership with disciplined financial strategy to deliver sustainable long-term growth. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at: General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.