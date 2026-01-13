Gelteq Limited: Gelteq Announces Positive Preclinical Results Showing Increased Medicinal Cannabinoid Absorption Using Its Oral Gel Delivery Platform

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited ("Gelteq" or the "Company"), a clinical and science-based developer of advanced gel-based oral delivery systems, today announced positive results from a recently completed preclinical study which evaluated medicinal cannabinoids delivery through the Company's proprietary oral gel platform. The findings demonstrate that Gelteq's platform significantly enhances the absorption and bioavailability of cannabidiol ("CBD") compared to an existing FDA approved oil-based product. The preliminary results reinforces our platform's potential to change how medicinal cannabis is delivered and experienced by patients.

Despite having a much lower concentration of CBD, Gelteq's formulation achieved greater than 22% increase in bioavailability along with a higher peak exposure. As such, the results demonstrate that our oral gel platform enhances the delivery of lipophilic cannabinoid molecules and delivers more efficient uptake in the body. These results create a clear pathway for a potential expedited market launch of new medicinal cannabis products in Australia via the Special Access Scheme ("SAS") which could position Gelteq for efficient entry into additional global markets. The SAS is an Australian Government program that allows authorised healthcare practitioners to prescribe medicinal cannabis products to patients without the products undergoing the full Therapeutic Goods Administration ("TGA") approval process. As a resault, the SAS could potentially grant our oral gel platform earlier patient access and a faster pathway to market.

A Major Advancement for Medicinal Cannabis Patients

These results represent a meaningful step forward for patients who rely on medicinal cannabis, extracts or cannabinoids for therapeutic outcomes. Traditional products such as CBD oils and vapes often present challenges which include variable dosing, slow onset, inconsistent absorption, unpleasant taste, and inhalation-related risks. Gelteq's oral gel platform overcomes these limitations by offering a safer, predictable and more convenient alternative.

As Gelteq's oral gel platform improves bioavailability, patients may achieve therapeutic effects with lower doses which could reduce exposure to unnecessary excipients or cannabinoids. The oral gel format enables pre-measured and precise dosing with no use of droppers and no reliance on food timing which enables treatment consistentency and greater convenience.

Importantly, the gel also provides a non-invasive alternative to vaping which is expected to alleviate concerns around respiratory irritation or long-term inhalation safety. The ease of administration also makes the gel well-suited for patient groups that traditionally struggle with oils or capsules such as paediatric, geriatric, and palliative-care populations.

A Potential Commercial Breakthrough for Gelteq in the Global Medicinal Cannabis Sector

We believe the preliminary results could open the door to significant global commercial opportunities. Medicinal cannabis is one of the fastest-growing therapeutic markets worldwide1 and product differentiation is increasingly driven by delivery innovation. With the ability to enhance absorption, simplify dosing, and improve patient experience, Gelteq's oral gel platform could enable cannabis producers to improve their offerings beyond conventional oils, vapes or tinctures.

Importantly, the study's outcome means that Gelteq could directly partner with medicinal cannabis companies without the need for additional studies for this product format. This could accelerate potential licensing, white-label manufacturing, and co-development opportunities across a range of cannabinoid-based products which includes CBD, THC, balanced ratios, minor cannabinoids, and even combination cannabinoid-nutraceutical formulations.

The Australian government's SAS program could also enable Gelteq to bring products to market more rapidly which could generate early revenues and establish a viable product to support broader international expansion.

Positioning Gelteq as a Leader in Advanced Oral Delivery Solutions

The improved bioavailability of medicinally relevant cannabinoids as delivered by our oral gel platform further validates Gelteq's position in advanced oral-delivery technologies. By enabling a simpler and more effective cannabinoid administration, our oral gel platform aims to support the next generation of medicinal cannabis products designed around patient needs and meet modern clinical expectations.

