Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
WKN: A40CJ4 | ISIN: AU0000330474 | Ticker-Symbol: E7J
13.01.26 | 08:13
Sun Silver Ltd.: Sun Silver Drill Results Demonstrate Thick, High-Grade Silver-Gold Continuity and Scale at Maverick Springs

ELKO, Nev., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Silver Ltd. (ASX: SS1; OTCQX: SSLVF) announced that further assays from its 2025 exploration program at its Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada demonstrate thick, high-grade silver-gold continuity and scale. The latest drilling confirms the continuity, quality and scale of silver-gold mineralization at the project, underpinned by strong silver market fundamentals and emerging critical minerals tailwinds.

Thick mineralised intercepts returned from multiple holes at grades consistent with and exceeding the mineral resource grade, including:

MR25-227 - 123.94m at 81.8g/t AgEq (51g/t Ag and 0.36g/t Au) from 216.80m including 33.77m at 224.5g/t AgEq (168 g/t Ag and 0.66 g/t Au)

MR25-229 - 45.78m at 76.7g/t AgEq (46.8g/t Ag and 0.35g/t Au) including 15.58m at 114.6 AgEq (77.2g/t Ag and 0.44g/t Au)

Extensive gold mineralisation intercept within MR25-235: MR25-235 - 29.69m at 201.9g/t AgEq (85.1g/t Ag and 1.37g/t Au) with individual gold assays up to 4.80g/t Au

More information can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03045435-6A1306808&v=undefined.

"Drilling at the project continues to deliver thick, high-grade silver-gold intercepts, confirming the scale and continuity of the system," said Andrew Dornan, Managing Director of Sun Silver. "With silver trading above USD $83/oz, its inclusion on the U.S. Critical Minerals List, and tightening controls in China, Maverick Springs continues to be well positioned to benefit from strong market fundamentals and strategic supply-chain tailwinds," he added.

The Project, which is proximal to the prolific Carlin Trend, hosts a JORC Inferred Mineral Resource of 237Mt grading 45.5g/t Ag and 0.30g/tAu for 347.2Moz of contained silver and 2.25Moz of contained gold (539Moz of contain3ed silver equivalent).

Sun Silver (https://www.sunsilver.com.au) is developing the Maverick Springs Project, which is located 85km from the fully serviced mining town of Elko in Nevada and is surrounded by several world-class gold and silver mining operations, including Barrick's Carline Mine. Nevada is a globally recognized mining area that was rated as the Number 1 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute in 2022. The deposit itself remains open along strike and at depth, with multiple mineralized intercepts located outside of the current Resource constrained model.

SOURCE Sun Silver Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
