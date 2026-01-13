Kuaishou Technology: Kling AI Annualized Revenue Run Rate Hits USD240 Million in December 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, announced today that its self-developed, globally leading video generation large model product, Kling AI, achieved monthly revenue exceeding USD 20 Million in December 2025, corresponding to an Annualized Revenue Run Rate (ARR) of USD 240 Million. This milestone, reached just 19 months after launch, marks another significant leap in ARR scale for Kling AI. It follows the model's achievement of USD 100 million ARR in March 2025, recorded only 10 months post-launch.

In early December 2025, Kling AI kicked off " O mni Launch Week," unveiling a suite of new models within a single week, including "Kling Video O1," the world's first unified multimodal video model; "Kling Image O1," a next-generation image model; "Kling Video 2.6," featuring the "simultaneous audio-visual generation" capabilities; and Kling Digital Human 2.0. Notably, Kling Video O1 introduces innovative support for multimodal video editing and video referencing capabilities, while incorporating a robust subject library to significantly enhance character and object consistency during video generation.

The multiple new models released during the Kling Omni Launch Week maintain leading-edge and innovative comprehensive capabilities among global video generation large model products, earning widespread acclaim from professional creators and enterprise clients worldwide. This concentrated release of leading-edge new models within a single week not only demonstrates Kling AI's deep technical foundation but also continues to set new industry benchmarks through a high-velocity iteration cycle, swiftly translating cutting-edge technological capabilities into tangible product advantages.

Kling AI's innovations in foundational models and product features have paved the way for widespread commercial application across professional creative sectors, including marketing, e-commerce, film and television, short plays, animation, and gaming. As of December 2025, Kling AI serves over 60 million creators worldwide, having generated more than 600 million videos and established partnerships with over 30,000 enterprise users.

Note 1: Annualized Revenue Run Rate (ARR) = Monthly Operating Revenue * 12

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou's platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more.

