Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - AlphaRose Therapeutics is pleased to announce that Casey McPherson, CEO of AlphaRose Therapeutics will be speaking at TechCon Southwest 2026. This year's event will be held Feb. 12-13 at the Bullock Museum in Austin, Texas.

TechCon Southwest, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon Southwest 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here .

About AlphaRose Therapeutics

AlphaRose is trailblazing a new frontier in genetic medicine, driven by the visionary leadership of CEO Casey McPherson. McPherson is not just building a company; he is pioneering a revolutionary "direct to patient" drug development model that is fundamentally challenging the status quo of the traditional pharma healthcare model. Under his guidance, AlphaRose is rapidly accelerating the path to commercialization, leveraging strategic acquisitions, groundbreaking business models, and an AI-enabled development engine to deliver transformative, life-changing therapies to children at an unprecedented scale. This patient-centric innovation is poised to help bring medicines for thousands of genetic diseases, fulfilling AlphaRose's mission to ensure that every patient, like McPherson's daughter Rose, has a treatment.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

