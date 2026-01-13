Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company) is pleased to announce an update on advancing the underground drill program at the IMA mine. To date, 2,120 feet of drilling consisting of six holes has been completed.

Drill Program Highlights: at the first D-Level drill station to be completed

2,120 feet across six holes completed since early December, with the final hole from the first D-Level drill station now underway;

Drilling continues to intersect quartz veins with hubnerite (MnWO4) mineralization; vein intersections occur over an area 400 feet along strike and 250 feet up-dip from the D-level;

Drift to the second D-Level drill station completed; the rig will be moved after AT25-07, which will test the up-dip extension;

An additional 3,850 feet of drilling planned across nine holes from the second and third D-Level drilling stations as part of the Phase 1 Program;

Underground rehabilitation advancing on both, the upper D Level and the Zero Level, to support ongoing drilling activity; and

Zero Level drill program expanded from 6,700 to 8,000 feet with the addition of a new drill station for Phase I and II Programs.

"The initial drillholes at the IMA Project are successfully intersecting the vein system along strike of historical resources. While assay results are still pending, these early intersections reinforce the geological model and validate our disciplined, phased approach to resource expansion. Phase 1 is progressing exactly as designed, and we remain focused on advancing the targets that support our mission to become the first producer of tungsten in the United States," said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten Corp.

ABOUT THE IMA MINE

The IMA Mine is a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central Idaho. Between 1945 and 1957, the property produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 and was subsequently explored for molybdenum and tungsten by various operators between 1960-2010. American Tungsten Corp is currently conducting an exploration drill program and assessing potential for re-start of underground tungsten mining operations at the IMA Mine.

The Company's Phase 1 drill program is focused on five priority exploration targets consisting of the No. 5 and No. 7 Vein systems, the IMA West Vein, the Eastern Vein, and the Main IMA Vein. The program was designed to systematically test multiple sheeted tungsten veins up-dip and along strike of historical resources defined on the "D-Level" of the IMA mine. The objective of the Company's Phase 1 program is to further delineate these historically identified tungsten vein systems and address compelling low-risk targeted areas for expansion of known mineralization by the end of Q1 2026.

Hubnerite bearing quartz veins have been intersected in all drillholes, consistent with those described in the press release dated December 18th, 2025. The No5 and No7 veins are interpreted to be laterally continuous between drillholes. Analytical results from this drilling are pending and there is no guarantee that assay results will verify visual observations of mineralization, grade, or economic viability.





Plan map of the D Level showing recently completed drillholes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11701/280209_4ed35b4eb4e888fc_001full.jpg





Vertical Section looking N20W showing drillholes with logged quartz veins and geological interpretation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11701/280209_4ed35b4eb4e888fc_002full.jpg





Hagby 1000 rig drilling AT26-05

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11701/280209_4ed35b4eb4e888fc_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"). Austin Zinsser, P.G., SME-RM, Vice President, Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the IMA Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's IMA Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

For further updates, visit www.americantungstencorp.com or investor relations, Joanna Longo at ir@americantungstencorp.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the 2026 drill program on the time line described herein, the number of holes planned and the total feet anticipated to be completed, and all the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

American Tungsten Corp's QA/QC program applies industry standard best practices to ensure data quality and integrity for the IMA Mine project, including maintaining chain of custody, secure sample storage, adherence to data collection protocols and inclusion of certified reference, blank and duplicate quality assurance samples in laboratory submissions. Initial Samples were submitted for assay to ALS Minerals, Twin Falls, ID in December 2025. Assay results will be released when available. Visual mineral identification was conducted by qualified professional geologists in conjunction with assessment of mineral form, hardness, streak, fluorescence and other semi qualitative data. Analytical results are pending and there is no guarantee that assay results will verify visual observations of mineralization, grade, or economic viability.

Statements concerning historical mineral resources, production, and exploration results on the property have been obtained through both public and private sources, and are believed to be substantially factual and relevant in that they demonstrate the tenor of exploration targets on the property. Historical resource estimates pre-date the implementation of NI 43-101 and do not use categories stipulated by CIM. Prior operators assigned confidence categories which differ from those stipulated by CIM, as they may not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimates should not be relied upon until they have been verified. Neither American Tungsten Corp., or its Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or to verify historical information regarding past production, sampling or drilling. American Tungsten Corp. is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Exploration Targets discussed are conceptual in nature; it is uncertain whether a mineral resource will be delineated based on potential exploration.

