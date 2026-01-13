Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Approximately 1000 healthcare technology management (HTM) professionals across North America have participated in an expansive survey of their field. The insights of these essential healthcare personnel -including BMETs, clinical engineers, and management staff- resulted in the publicly available AAMI and TechNation 2025 State of HTM Report, which contains cause for both concern and celebration.

The survey was distributed in partnership with TechNation, a monthly publication for medical equipment service professionals, and was conducted in service of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation's (AAMI) core mission of supporting the safe and effective use of health technology to promote optimal patient outcomes.

The 2025 State of HTM Report is a definitive source on the workplace demographics, career outlook, job satisfaction, position retention, and perspectives on new technologies for HTM professionals.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12030/280141_aami.jpg

Job Satisfaction Remains High, Workforce Challenges Remain

The survey assessed employer types, department size and responsibilities, salary and wage rates, and demographics such as age, gender, and veteran status. The survey also addressed challenges within the field, including recruitment, workforce turnover, and career advancement. AAMI and TechNation found that:

HTM professionals report much higher job satisfaction than the average American worker. About 45% of respondents reported high satisfaction in their current role.

The field remains male-dominated, but a significant number of female HTM professionals hold management roles. This indicates that women in the field enjoy opportunities for advancement.

Major challenges include recruiting shortfalls, generational retirement and turnover, and a lack of structured succession planning.

In addition to these opportunities and challenges, HTM professionals also report expanded cybersecurity and software responsibilities, increased device complexity, and deeper integration with IT, EHRs, and connected platforms.

AAMI's Vice President of HTM Danielle McGeary said, "Over the past four years, we've done a lot of outreach [to the HTM field], developed new standards, and launched the BMET Apprenticeship Program. We wanted to measure the impact: has it made a difference? Partnering with TechNation ensured that the voice and responses were inclusive of a broad range of HTM positions."

