Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:SPFX) ("Standard Premium"), a leading specialty finance company, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

William Koppelmann, CEO, and Brian Krogol, CFO of Standard Premium will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Standard Premium at https://www.standardpremium.com/.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Standard Premium management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 40 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35

