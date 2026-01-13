MassRobotics Opens Applications for 4th Annual Form and Function Robotics Challenge

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / MassRobotics announces its fourth annual Form and Function Robotics Challenge , in collaboration with AMD, Dassault Systèmes, Harmonic Drive, Maeden, Maxon and Mitsubishi Electric.

Designed for university student teams, the global challenge invites participants from around the world to showcase innovative robotics projects that balance compelling design with real-world functionality. Selected teams will compete for a $10,000 grand prize, with $1,000 awards for second and third place, as well as a $1,000 Audience Choice Award.

The challenge will culminate with live, in-person demonstrations to industry leaders, investors, and the broader robotics community at the Robotics Summit & Expo in Boston, taking place May 27th - 28th, 2026.

The Form and Function Robotics Challenge gives students a platform to demonstrate creative approaches to a wide range of real-world problems. Submissions are evaluated on both technical execution and presentation quality, emphasizing solutions that work within realistic prototyping constraints while delivering strong form and function.

What our industry collaborators are saying:

"AMD is committed to powering the next generation of robotics startups by delivering the right platforms that enable breakthrough innovation," said KV Thanjavur Bhaaskar, Robotics Lead, AMD. "That journey begins at the source, academia, where bold ideas are first imagined and engineered."

"Mitsubishi Electric Automation is proud to support the Form and Function Robotics Challenge and our longstanding partnership with MassRobotics," said Dr. William Nguyen, Development Manager in MEAU. "By providing students with access to industrial-grade PLCs, HMIs, Servos, Robotics simulation software, we're helping bridge academic innovation with real-world automation."

"At maxon, we're excited to back the Form and Function Robotics Challenge by providing student teams with the high-precision motors and controllers they need to bring their concepts to life," said Nicole Mathieu, Senior ISE - Mobility Solutions and Industrial Automation at maxon. "This initiative connects classroom innovation with the performance standards of real-world engineering."

Previous winning teams have represented leading institutions, including Northeastern University, Tufts University, Seoul National University, Harvard University, Wentworth Institute of Technology, the University of British Columbia, MIT, Indiana University Bloomington, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), and the University of Waterloo.

Applications are open now and will be accepted through February 2, 2026. Learn more and apply at: https://www.massrobotics.org/form-function-challenge/

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the world's largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation, commercialization and adoption. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and Physical AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace, resources, programming and connections they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally. Learn more about MassRobotics here.

