Quicklly Inc: Quicklly Achieves a Major Nationwide Milestone with Landmark Costco and Aldi launch

A nationwide retail moment that redefines how Indian food shows up in American kitchens

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Quicklly, the leading Indian online marketplace in the United States, today announced its launch of Just by Quicklly ready-to-heat Indian Meals at leading global retailers, Costco and ALDI. This milestone marks a major step in making authentic, restaurant-quality Indian cuisine more accessible to mainstream American shoppers.

"Our vision is to help shape the next evolution of Indian cuisine through strategic partnerships that deliver elevated, immersive food experiences," said founders Hanish Pahwa and Keval Raj. "Launching with Costco and ALDI allows us to bring the depth and diversity of Indian flavors to more households than ever before."

Founded in 2017 by Hanish Pahwa and Keval Raj, Quicklly has established itself as the most comprehensive Indian online marketplace in the US, and a leader within the category. Responding to growing demand for authentic Indian products, the company addressed long-standing challenges around accessibility by creating a seamless, one-stop shopping experience for customers.

Quicklly's online platform serves as a vital link connecting suppliers, retailers, and consumers - facilitating efficient transactions while fostering a vibrant community centered on Indian cuisine. Building on a strong foundation of digital growth and customer insights, the company continues to expand beyond e-commerce, launching its Just by Quickly assortment of ready-to-eat meals into premier grocery retailers.

Just by Quicklly meals blend everyday convenience with rich culinary storytelling. Made with best-in-class ingredients and inclusive dietary options - from halal to vegan, plant-based, and gluten-free, each dish reflects the kaleidoscope of India's diverse regions, flavors, and culinary traditions.

A flagship SKU in Quicklly's Costco rollout across 81 locations in the Southeast region is Butter Chicken, among the most consumed Indian dishes in the U.S. The lineup also celebrates India's regional diversity with hyper-local specialties such as Lamb Vindaloo, a Goanese dish shaped by centuries of Portuguese influence.

As part of the launch, ALDI will carry Butter Chicken and Chicken Tikka Masala - across 2,500 stores nationwide, marking one of the brand's largest national retail rollouts to date.

All meals are prepared with best-in-class ingredients, including rBST-free dairy, grass-fed lamb, antibiotic-free chicken, and long-grain Himalayan basmati rice. The meals are presented in vibrant packaging designed to capture attention and stand out on the shelf.

"We invite Costco and ALDI shoppers to explore India's culinary heritage - created with love and JUST for you," added Pahwa and Raj.

