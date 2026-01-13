Inogen Alliance: What's Next for EHS Compliance: Emerging Regulations To Watch in 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Starting out 2026, regulatory momentum around Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) is accelerating across several regions. For global companies, especially those with operations spanning Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the U.S., these updates aren't just check-the-box changes. They represent meaningful shifts in how governments define workplace risk, sustainability accountability, and cross-border environmental responsibility. Below, we outline the key regulatory updates to track, along with the risks of underestimating them.

Brazil: Mental Health and NR-01

In May 2026, Brazil will begin enforcement of an updated version of NR-01 that explicitly requires companies to evaluate psychosocial risks as part of their occupational risk programs. This includes employees working remotely, not just those in physical facilities. The update marks a shift toward recognizing mental health as a regulated component of workplace safety.

Employers must integrate assessments into their Risk Management Program (PGR) and consider common psychosocial risk areas such as workload, autonomy, recognition, community support, fairness, and value alignment. These elements are described in the Brazilian Ministry of Labor's official Psychosocial Risk Guide, which is also used as a reference by labor inspectors.

Why this matters: Many companies in Brazil have not previously treated mental health as part of legal compliance. Starting in 2026, failing to assess and address psychosocial risk could result in fines or mandatory corrective actions during labor audits.

Spain: Carbon Reporting, Psychosocial Risks, and Climate-Driven Labor Protections

Spain is moving aggressively on both climate and occupational health fronts in 2026, with two major compliance areas requiring immediate attention.

Mandatory Carbon Footprint Reporting

Under Royal Decree 214/2025, companies subject to non-financial reporting obligations must now measure and disclose their Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for the year 2025. This data must be published on the company's website in 2026, along with a five-year emissions reduction plan.

Many companies outside of heavy industry may mistakenly assume this regulation doesn't apply to them. But if you're in scope for EU non-financial reporting, you're in scope for this too. Moreover, while registration in Spain's national carbon registry remains optional for private firms, emissions data may now influence public procurement scoring.

Why this matters:

The regulation is already in force and retroactive to 2025.

Inaction could trigger administrative fines and public reputational damage.

Companies without a carbon tracking system are already behind.

Psychosocial Risk and Climate Change as Labor Hazards

In parallel, Spain has declared 2026 the Year of Occupational Safety and Health at Work, reflecting a national campaign to address modern workplace risks. Labor inspectors have been instructed to scrutinize how employers are evaluating and managing psychosocial risks such as stress, burnout, harassment, and isolation. These are now considered part of employers' legal obligations under Law 31/1995 on PRL, even in the absence of a dedicated law on mental health.

Companies are also expected to prepare for the impacts of climate change on labor. That includes protections for outdoor workers exposed to heatwaves, and climate-related disruptions such as wildfire smoke or storms. In addition to Spanish regulations on this, several regions in Spain have already introduced supplementary extreme weather labor rules, such as halting outdoor work during high-heat periods.

Why this matters:

Inspectors will assess whether psychosocial risks have been evaluated and addressed.

Climate-related labor protections are no longer optional in all Spain.

Employers relying solely on physical safety metrics may miss key risks that now carry legal consequences.

Italy: Updated Health & Safety Training Requirements

Italy has updated its national Health & Safety training rules through the State-Regions Agreement of April 2025. The most immediate changes apply to safety supervisors, whose required training hours have increased and whose refresher courses must be completed by May 24, 2026. E-learning formats are no longer accepted for this role.

Training updates by role include:

Supervisors : Basic training increased to 12 hours; refresher mandatory by May 2026

Executives and Employers : Required updates every 5 years; additional site-specific modules available

Employers carrying out safety duties: Must complete 8-16 hours of sector-specific training depending on industry

Why this matters: If your organization operates in Italy and has designated safety personnel, it's essential to review training records now. Those trained before May 2024 will likely need refresher courses to remain compliant. Inaction could lead to audit issues and administrative penalties.

Law-Decree No. 159 of October 31, 2025, focuses on the following topics, announcing the publication of guidelines in 2026:

- monitoring and management of near misses

- prevention of workplace violence, harassment

Why this matters: Currently, the monitoring and management of near misses is a best practice that is likely to become mandatory in 2026 for all companies with more than 15 employees operating in Italy. Similarly, there is currently no specific mandatory assessment of workplace violence, but there may be developments regarding measures to be taken to prevent this phenomenon in the workplace.

United States: OSHA Hazard Communication Standard (HCS) and Heat Injury Rule

Hazard Communication (HazCom) / GHS Alignment

The U.S. OSHA Hazard Communication Standard is now aligned with GHS Revision 7, and key deadlines land in 2026:

Substance SDS & Label Deadline - January 19, 2026: All chemical SDS and labels (e.g., resins, stabilizers, colorants) must reflect the updated hazard classifications. EHS managers should work with procurement to require compliant SDSs with incoming shipments. Older documents or labels on small containers (100 ml or less) will not meet the new requirements under 29?CFR?1910.1200(f)(12).

Training Deadline - July 19, 2026: Changes must be included in domestic HazCom Plans, and employees must be trained on new label elements and pictograms. Key topics include new hazard categories like "Chemicals Under Pressure" and revised definitions for flammability in some aerosols and additives.

Federal Heat Illness Prevention Rule (Underway)

A federal heat rule is expected to be finalized in 2026. Employers should prepare to meet requirements such as:

Access to shade, rest, and hydration for heat-exposed workers.

Acclimatization programs for new/returning workers.

Recognition and response protocols for heat stress.

This will affect general industry, construction, maritime, and agriculture.

China: Updated Energy & Carbon Review Rules

China has introduced the Measures for Energy Conservation Review and Carbon Emission Assessment of Fixed-Asset Investment Projects, effective September 1, 2025. The measures establish a unified framework shifting from dual energy consumption control to dual carbon emission control. Key updates focus on integrating carbon assessment into project reviews and clarifying approval authorities.

Why this matters: If your organization is planning construction, expansion, or technological upgrades in China, energy conservation and carbon emission reviews are now mandatory before starting work. Projects failing to obtain approval cannot begin construction or operate. Companies should prepare detailed energy and carbon reports, align with local carbon peak roadmaps, and monitor for provincial implementation rules. Non-compliance may lead to ordered shutdowns, penalties, and public credit record inclusion.

Asia-Pacific: Chemical Safety, EPR, and ESG Disclosure on the Rise

Across the Asia-Pacific region, 2026 will bring several regulatory changes that EHS and sustainability teams should not overlook. While the region lacks a single coordinated framework like the EU's CSRD, countries are moving in similar directions-tightening environmental controls, expanding product stewardship, and aligning with global ESG reporting standards.

Chemical Safety and Product Stewardship Under Scrutiny

Countries including China, South Korea, and Vietnam are updating national chemical inventories, expanding classification systems, and requiring more transparent labeling.

Companies importing or manufacturing products with chemical content will need updated safety documentation and stronger internal controls. While many APAC chemical rules now align with the Globally Harmonized System (GHS), local variations create complexity for global manufacturers, particularly in electronics, coatings, and industrial chemicals.

At the same time, governments in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia are stepping up enforcement in high-risk industries such as construction and maintenance. Regulators are shifting toward targeted campaigns that focus on known hazards like work at height, lifting operations, and fire risks. The emphasis is on proof of effective controls and early-stage risk planning, not just compliance during site execution.

Environmental Regulations Are Driving Traceability

Environmental compliance across the region is increasingly focused on traceability: knowing where materials go, who is responsible at each step, and how obligations are documented. This includes waste tracking, hazardous substances, and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks.

Vietnam's Law on Environmental Protection, Indonesia's evolving hazardous waste regulations, and anticipated EPR policies in Malaysia and Thailand reflect this shift. Companies are expected to manage not only internal compliance but also that of their contractors and downstream handlers.

Why this matters: Environmental rules in APAC are becoming more lifecycle-based. Gaps in traceability or documentation now carry real compliance risks, even for indirect handlers.

ESG Disclosure Is Becoming Standard Practice

Jurisdictions such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are aligning their ESG disclosure requirements with international frameworks like the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards (formerly ISSB Standards). Regulators and stock exchanges are integrating these standards into local expectations, especially for listed firms and companies in regional supply chains.

Why this matters: Even where ESG disclosures aren't legally required, the pressure to provide data is rising. Companies need to prepare for investor, customer, and regulatory demands or risk falling short of stakeholder expectations.

EU-Wide: CBAM Enforcement Begins

Since January 1st 2026, the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) has moved into full implementation. Importers of certain carbon-intensive products-such as cement, steel, aluminum, fertilizer, hydrogen, and electricity-are now required to purchase and surrender CBAM certificates that correspond to the embedded CO2 emissions in their goods.

This is a major change. Since 2023, companies have only been required to report emissions data. Starting in January 2026, the cost component kicks in. CBAM certificate prices will mirror the EU's Emissions Trading System, which in 2025 saw a steady increase in certificate prices - from approximately €60 to €80 per tonne of CO2. In 2023, certificates even reached an all-time high at around €104 per tonne of CO2. To illustrate the impact, producing one tonne of aluminum carries a carbon footprint of roughly 5 to 15 tonnes of CO2.

In October 2025, a significant amendment to the regulation introduced a new exemption threshold. Companies importing fewer than 50 tonnes of goods covered by CBAM each year are now exempt from its requirements. Importers exceeding this limit must become authorized CBAM declarants. These importers are required to purchase CBAM certificates from national authorities and surrender the certificates in amounts matching the embedded CO2 emissions of their products. Additionally, if importers can prove that a carbon price was already paid during production, a corresponding deduction will be made to offset their costs.

Why this matters: Importers that fail to register or properly report will face delays at customs or risk having goods blocked entirely. Financially, the impact is real: companies must budget for carbon costs and ensure data is traceable to suppliers. Firms not traditionally involved in EU policy are especially vulnerable if they assume CBAM doesn't apply to them.

EU-Wide: CSRD Reporting Thresholds Expand

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is undergoing amendments, with full adoption expected later this year.

Under the agreement reached by the EU Parliament and Council, reporting obligations will change significantly. Previously, companies meeting at least two of the following criteria would have been required to report starting 2028, as per the "Stop-the-clock" Directive:

250 or more employees

€50 million or more in turnover

€25 million or more in assets

With the new amendments, the directive will apply to companies that have at least 1,000 employees and a net revenue over €450 million. This means many previously in scope will no longer be obliged to report. Public Interest Entities that meet these criteria will continue to be covered, while other companies that reach these thresholds will need to start reporting in 2028 as set out by the amendments.

Even so, many businesses may still feel the impact in indirect ways. Companies that report under CSRD might ask their suppliers for specific details to meet their own reporting needs. These requests will only cover what is necessary according to the European Voluntary Sustainability Reporting Standard for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (VSME), an accessible and streamlined reporting standard.

A new edition of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) is now available. The updated Simplified ESRS offer enhanced accessibility, with clearer structure and easier reading, alongside simplified reporting requirements.

Until all amendments are fully implemented, companies that have been required to report since 2024 should stick with the original ESRS, though they may use the simplified standards as a guide. Businesses that start reporting voluntarily can choose the simplified ESRS, particularly if VSME standards prove too basic. Organizations obligated to report starting in 2028 can also begin working with the simplified ESRS now to get ready for upcoming requirements.

Why this matters: Upcoming CSRD amendments drastically narrow reporting scope, yet indirect obligations persist. Companies should prepare early using simplified ESRS to ensure compliance and readiness for evolving sustainability disclosure requirements.

What EHS and Sustainability Teams Should Do Now

If your organization operates in any of the affected regions, 2026 isn't a year to take a wait-and-see approach. Regulatory agencies across Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific are actively expanding compliance expectations, and enforcement is already underway or imminent.

To stay ahead, EHS and sustainability leaders should:

Conduct psychosocial risk assessments for operations in Brazil and Spain, integrating findings into broader occupational risk programs.

Set up or strengthen carbon accounting systems to comply with Spain's mandatory emissions reporting and to prepare for CSRD disclosures.

Register for CBAM , collect supplier emissions data, and build internal processes for certificate purchasing and emissions tracking for EU imports.

Review and update H&S training compliance in Italy, especially for supervisor and employer roles impacted by the 2025 State-Regions Agreement.

Align ESG reporting systems to meet CSRD (EU) and IFRS-based requirements (APAC jurisdictions such as Singapore, Australia, and Japan).

Evaluate chemical and product compliance frameworks in APAC countries where new or expanded chemical classification, labeling, and inventory requirements are in force.

Prepare for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws in markets like India and Thailand by reviewing product lifecycle data, packaging records, and recovery targets.

This is about more than avoiding penalties. These regulations are now shaping your ability to operate, win contracts, and demonstrate accountability to stakeholders.

