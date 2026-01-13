Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com)a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Thomas B. Hayn has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Thomas Hayn has served as a client dedicated Financial Advisor in the bank channel at such firms as Santander Securities and Citizens Securities for 21 plus years. His areas of expertise are retirement planning, wealth accumulation, and designing financial plans tailored to client specified goals and objectives. Specialization in multi-generational wealth transfer has also been demonstrated over his two decades in financial services.

Prior to joining Aegis Capital Corporation clearing through RBC Clearing & Custody, Thomas worked at Wells Fargo. In his capacity, he is looking forward to working with clients that have a currently more complex set of financial questions that require financial modeling and analysis. Thomas' key skill set is the experience and competency in designing a flexible yet robust financial plan that is successfully implemented over the clients' specified period of time to pursue their goals and objectives.

Prior to becoming a financial adviser, Thomas was a General Production Manager at two companies, Southco, and Lukens Steel and from 1981 to 1993, Thomas was a Naval Engineering Supervisor and Engineer at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for the Dept of the Navy. Thomas believes that having real-life leadership and work experience with different teams of people has helped him to relate to all the varied clients, business owners and sole proprietors that he has served.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased Thomas has joined the Aegis team. Aegis has a platform for advisers that wish to embrace independence and deliver greater flexibility, deeper personalization and a more aligned fiduciary model to their clients. With access to Aegis' platform of technology, investment solutions and compliance infrastructure, the firm is positioned to enhance its high-touch client experience while preserving its boutique culture."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Thomas is a welcomed addition to Aegis. Thomas sought a firm with direct access to management, a collaborative culture that values the entrepreneurial spirit and autonomy and flexibility to serve his clients' needs. Aegis is a growing independent, entrepreneurial firm not hindered by a large, one-size-fits-all mentality that Thomas was seeking."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:
Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-managing-director-1126676

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.