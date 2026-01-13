Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com)a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Thomas B. Hayn has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Thomas Hayn has served as a client dedicated Financial Advisor in the bank channel at such firms as Santander Securities and Citizens Securities for 21 plus years. His areas of expertise are retirement planning, wealth accumulation, and designing financial plans tailored to client specified goals and objectives. Specialization in multi-generational wealth transfer has also been demonstrated over his two decades in financial services.

Prior to joining Aegis Capital Corporation clearing through RBC Clearing & Custody, Thomas worked at Wells Fargo. In his capacity, he is looking forward to working with clients that have a currently more complex set of financial questions that require financial modeling and analysis. Thomas' key skill set is the experience and competency in designing a flexible yet robust financial plan that is successfully implemented over the clients' specified period of time to pursue their goals and objectives.

Prior to becoming a financial adviser, Thomas was a General Production Manager at two companies, Southco, and Lukens Steel and from 1981 to 1993, Thomas was a Naval Engineering Supervisor and Engineer at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for the Dept of the Navy. Thomas believes that having real-life leadership and work experience with different teams of people has helped him to relate to all the varied clients, business owners and sole proprietors that he has served.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased Thomas has joined the Aegis team. Aegis has a platform for advisers that wish to embrace independence and deliver greater flexibility, deeper personalization and a more aligned fiduciary model to their clients. With access to Aegis' platform of technology, investment solutions and compliance infrastructure, the firm is positioned to enhance its high-touch client experience while preserving its boutique culture."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Thomas is a welcomed addition to Aegis. Thomas sought a firm with direct access to management, a collaborative culture that values the entrepreneurial spirit and autonomy and flexibility to serve his clients' needs. Aegis is a growing independent, entrepreneurial firm not hindered by a large, one-size-fits-all mentality that Thomas was seeking."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-managing-director-1126676