13.01.2026 16:10 Uhr
HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis SA Group Announces Strategic Investment Plan to Strengthen Leadership in CDMO and ADC Manufacturing

Press Release New Investments


HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis SA Group Announces Strategic Investment Plan to Strengthen Leadership in CDMO and ADC Manufacturing

Biasca, 13.01.2026 - The HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis SA Group, formed through last year's combination of HAS and Cerbios, is approaching the close of its first year as an integrated organization, achieving strong and solid results and a clear path toward expansion. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's resilient journey of transformation and growth, focused on establishing a premier CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) for high-value pharmaceutical products.

"As we near the close of our first year as a unified group, we are proud to report that we have delivered impressive results throughout this year. Over the past months, the integration program has progressed as planned, enabling us to refine our strategic objectives for the coming years" said Waldo Mossi, CEO of the HAS Group.

The combined five-year strategic plan includes a major investment program of over 100 million CHF across the Biasca and Lugano sites. These investments focus on:

  • Expanding capacity in strategic CDMO areas, broadening our service and technology offering for partners and clients.
  • Accelerating innovation in ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugates), one of the most promising therapeutic areas in oncology and beyond.

Specifically, HAS Group is strengthening its capabilities in HPAPI and expanding ADC conjugation and linker-payload capacity with:

  • A new large-scale conjugation line (up to 500L), operational by May 2026.
  • A second 500L commercial line, expected to be operational in Q1 2028.

The plan also includes further expansion at the Biasca site for additional commercial ADC production, supporting client launches and building long-term partnerships.

To support this expansion, the Group has already added over 30 highly qualified professionals across technical, scientific, and managerial roles, with additional key hires underway in 2026.

"These investments reaffirm our commitment to being a trusted strategic partner for ADC and HPAPI development and manufacturing, delivering innovative solutions and commercial-scale capabilities. Our goal is to support clients from early development through to commercial production, ensuring quality, safety, and competitive timelines" said Riccardo Braglia, Chairman of the HAS Group.

For more information:
HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis SA
Biasca, Switzerland

Press Office:
Giacomo Braglia
Tel: +41


