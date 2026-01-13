Auditoria Accelerates UK and European Momentum with Leadership Appointment and Infrastructure

Strengthening finance transformation across the UK and Europe with local leadership and sovereign AI infrastructure

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026, the leader in agentic artificial intelligence for the Office of the CFO, today announced a significant expansion of its UK and European operations with the appointment of Dean Harrigan to lead the company's UK office. This follows the establishment of a primary data centre in London, supported by a secondary facility in Ireland, investments that mark a major step in Auditoria's strategy to strengthen its presence in Europe and enable secure, sovereign AI for finance teams across the region.

Auditoria reports 400% year-on-year growth in the number of European customers, reflecting rising demand for intelligent automation and cash acceleration. It has also extended its reach in the market through partners, including Workday, Cognizant, and KPMG. As demand continues to grow among UK and European finance teams, Auditoria's expansion reflects its deep commitment to local markets. The company's decision to appoint seasoned SaaS and finance transformation executive Dean Harrigan signals strong investment in regional leadership and customer engagement.

"Our continued expansion and investment into the UK and European markets reflects our belief that CFO offices here are ready to embrace agentic AI that drives measurable business outcomes while maintaining full data sovereignty," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and Founder of Auditoria.AI. "With Dean leading our UK operations and new data centres ensuring regional compliance, we're both laying the foundation and putting a stake in the ground to ensure we are perfectly positioned to help finance teams across Europe transform how they work."

Local data, global resilience

To support customers operating under strict data privacy and localization requirements, Auditoria has deployed a dual-region data infrastructure in Europe. The London data center serves as the primary operational hub, complemented by a redundant facility in Ireland that ensures continuity and compliance with both UK GDPR and EU data residency standards.

This regional setup allows enterprises to deploy Auditoria's AI TeamMates, including SmartBots and SmartResearch assistants, securely within European borders. By ensuring that sensitive financial data remains resident within the region, Auditoria enables CFOs and finance leaders to automate with confidence while meeting national and cross-border regulatory obligations.

"Auditoria's AI TeamMates have become an integral part of how our finance teams operate across Europe. The ability to automate and analyze financial workflows securely within regional data boundaries has accelerated our reporting and improved visibility across entities. With local infrastructure in place, we have the confidence to scale automation while maintaining compliance and governance standards in every market we serve," said Ali Syed, Finance Director, Otto Car.

Driving adoption across European finance teams

The expansion follows a surge of adoption among European subsidiaries of global customers already using Auditoria's intelligent automation solutions. Finance teams across the UK, Ireland, Germany, and the Nordics are now leveraging Auditoria's AI to accelerate cash flow, reduce manual workload, and improve decision-making accuracy.

Based in London, Harrigan brings decades of experience in enterprise finance technology. Formerly Regional Sales Director and Head of Workday Adaptive Planning for EMEA, he has guided large-scale automation and digital transformation projects across the UK and EMEA. His appointment reinforces Auditoria's intent to embrace a boots-on-the-ground policy and work closely with finance leaders navigating post-Brexit regulatory change, IFRS compliance, and the need for real-time visibility into financial performance.

Harrigan noted that European finance functions are especially focused on resilience and adaptability. "Many CFOs are looking for ways to stabilize liquidity, maintain control of spend, and shorten their close cycles, all while operating under tighter compliance and reporting scrutiny," he said. "Auditoria delivers the intelligence and automation capabilities needed to meet those goals efficiently and, now with local infrastructure to support customers in the UK and Europe, we are truly closing the automation gap in the office of the CFO in the region."

Agentic AI powering the modern CFO

Auditoria's European growth underscores its leadership in agentic AI for finance, a new generation of intelligent systems that can understand, reason, and act autonomously on financial data. By integrating seamlessly with enterprise systems of record and external data feeds, Auditoria delivers end-to-end finance automation, digitizing documentation, optimizing spend, and accelerating collections, without extensive IT dependency.

The company's AI TeamMates, including its family of SmartBots and SmartResearch assistants, act as digital teammates that collaborate with finance professionals to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. These intelligent agents do more than automate repetitive tasks, they continuously learn from interactions, anticipate needs, and deliver actionable insights that empower CFOs and controllership teams to make faster, data-driven decisions.

The result is measurable improvement in cash performance, accuracy, and resilience across the finance lifecycle, helping organizations modernize with confidence.

A growing European footprint

Auditoria's continued momentum in Europe reflects both the region's appetite for digital transformation and the company's proactive investment in local capability. With the UK headquarters, local leadership, sovereign data centers serving the continent, and expanding partnerships across enterprise sectors, Auditoria is building the foundation for long-term growth and customer success.

