Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
PR Newswire
13.01.2026 16:12 Uhr
Silver Cross Debuts Revolutionary Unfolding Family of Strollers

A New Era in Family Freedom

NORTH YORKSHIRE, England, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic British nursery brand Silver Cross, creators of the original pram in 1877, is poised to revolutionize the stroller, again. Today, the brand unveils their Unfolding Family of Strollers Nia and Breez: both featuring a compact bassinet that folds effortlessly with the chassis. This monumental moment offers families unprecedented ease and freedom of mobility, elevating every adventure, near or far.

Silver Cross Unfolding Family

"Our folding bassinet isn't just a breakthrough, it's a passport to unhindered living," said Phil Taylor, Design Director at Silver Cross. "With Nia and Breez, parents can embrace every experience, knowing elegance, safety and comfort will always unfold with them."

Nia sets a new benchmark for travel strollers, pairing elegant aesthetics with performance-driven functionality. The world's first IATA airplane cabin compliant stroller in both seat and bassinet mode, it's designed for families who want portability without compromise.

Key Nia Features

  • Global Travel Ready: World's first IATA compliant stroller in seat and bassinet mode
  • Game-Changing Fold: Folds one-handed with bassinet or seat attached, stands on its own, and features a shoulder strap
  • Grows with Baby: From birth to 55 lbs with 4 modes including: lie-flat newborn mode, toddler mode, bassinet* mode or as a travel system*
  • All Inclusive Design: Seat liner, footrest, bumper bar & rain cover included

Breez redefines versatility for modern families, being compact enough for city living yet tough enough for rural trails. Built to pack down small yet rise to any adventure, this multi-terrain, mid-size stroller adapts to parent's lifestyles, however their day may unfold.

Key Breez Features:

  • Game-Changing Fold: Folds one-handed with bassinet or seat attached, stands on its own, and features a shoulder strap
  • Grows with Baby: From birth to 55 lbs with 5 modes: newborn lie-flat, parent facing, world facing, with a bassinet* or as a travel system*
  • Sleep Safe, Storage Smart: Overnight sleep-approved bassinet's compact design keeps space clutter free
  • Multi-Terrain: RideTech wheels with responsive, energy-absorbing technology and four-wheel suspension
  • Two-Height Elevation System: Brings baby closer in bassinet, stroller or car seat modes

Availabilities:

  • Nia: UK, USA, CA now
  • Breez: USA: pre-order now; UK: Feb 2026

About Silver Cross
For more details on Silver Cross and product availability visit: silvercrossus.com, silvercrossbaby.com, and silvercrossbaby.ca

Silver Cross Nia

Silver Cross Breez

Silver Cross Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859486/Silver_Cross_Unfolding_Family.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859487/Silver_Cross_Nia_Stroller.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859488/Silver_Cross_Breez.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859485/Silver_Cross_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silver-cross-debuts-revolutionary-unfolding-family-of-strollers-302659089.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
